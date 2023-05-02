Astrophotography mode comes to Galaxy S21 line and Galaxy Z Fold 4

Thanks to an update to its Expert RAW app, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra now have Astrophotography capabilities. The app's Astrophotography mode will allow Galaxy S21 series users to take photos of the stars and constellations in the night sky using a long-exposure setting. The update also adds the Astrophotography mode to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Astrophotography mode appears for these models on version 2.0.09.1 of the Expert RAW app which can be installed from Samsung's Galaxy Store





To use the Astrophotography mode on the Expert RAW app, the aforementioned models must first have the April security update installed. If for some reason you haven't received that update, you should check your phone by going to Settings > Software update . To reiterate, this update must have been installed on your Galaxy S21 series handset or Galaxy Z Fold 4 unit in order for the new Astrophotography mode to work.











If you're totally clueless when it comes to the stars, the app will show you the location of constellations and point you (and the camera) in the right direction. The Astrophotography mode was originally created for last year's flagship Galaxy S22 series and Samsung had said not too long ago that it will eventually offer this feature for other Galaxy handsets including the Galaxy 20 series and other Galaxy Z Fold models.





The quality of the photos taken using the Astrophotography mode will vary depending on the length of the exposure. This can be set by the user for a time between four and 10 minutes. Also necessary for high-quality images are clear skies (hopefully free from pollution) and a steady hand or a tripod.





With the Expert RAW app, you have the settings of your phone's camera in your hands. You can customize settings for the shutter speed and ISO while using the multi-frame capturing capabilities to edit your pictures like a pro.

