The Google Pixel Fold does not unfold completely, but don't be alarmed

1) The "not folding flat" thing:



Pixel Fold *can* fold flat (or nearly flat). But you need to really bend it to get it there – too much for comfort.



Explanation I was given (by an engineer, not PR): they used a high-friction hinge for rigid positioning. This was the tradeoff. pic.twitter.com/0RGBTrMu4E — Michael Fisher (@Captain2Phones) May 11, 2023



It seems the Pixel Fold does not go completely flat when unfolded, at least not by default. First of all, let's not forget that there is a camera bar that's preventing a 180-degree angle, to begin with, but that is not the only reason Google's foldable cannot unfold completely. After a chat with one of Google's engineers, Fisher was told that they opted for "a high-friction hinge for rigid positioning," resulting in this quirk.







It's important to point out, though, that the Pixel Fold is not the only book-like foldable phone that cannot completely unfold. Both the cameras, as well as stiff hinges are two factors that play into a similar result with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2 . So we can't really judge Google here.





It is thanks to this stiff hinge design, and some other factors, that Google can pull off higher durability and cool software features that allow users to utilize the Pixel Fold's ability to stand on its own.