Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a sweet $296 discount
As we all probably know, Samsung is currently the king of the foldable market, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best — if not the best — foldable smartphones you can buy in 2023. And since it's one of the best out there, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also comes with a really hefty price tag.
But we have good news today, especially for those who have always wanted to get their hands on a Galaxy Z Fold 4. Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 512GB version of this great foldable with a sweet 15% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $296 if you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 through this deal.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a truly amazing smartphone. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which packs a lot of firepower. The powerful silicon is complemented by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. So expect incredible, top-tier performance from the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
You will also be able to take photos and capture videos in amazing quality with your Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone packs a 50 MP main camera, a 4MP selfie shooter under one of the displays, and another 10 MP traditional selfie snapper.
A 4400 mAh battery powers the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But despite its smaller cell, the phone still has great battery life. You will be able to browse the internet for nearly 13 hours straight or stream videos for almost 9 hours non-stop with your Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone also supports 25-watt wired charging and can fully charge its battery for around 70 minutes.
