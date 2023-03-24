From the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s crease to the S22 Ultra’s selfie camera: 5 reasons Samsung is worth hating

Mocking Apple, then following in its Footsteps





While we are on the topic of comparison, I would like to address a common criticism that many people often understandably voice. Why is the tech community, myself included, always comparing Apple and Samsung?

There are two main explanations for this. Firstly, given how much clout both of these companies have, they are the manufacturers that play the biggest part in determining the trends that the entire mobile tech community will end up following. Hence, understanding the mobile tech market as a whole is dependent on understanding the behavior of these (competing) giants.Secondly, Samsung itself has not shied away from openly comparing itself to Apple as I previously mentioned. Whether it be by throwing shade on the Cupertino company directly, or by showcasing an iPhone user’s conversion to foldable smartphones, Samsung openly tries to market itself as an alternative to Apple.The problem is that some of these promotional materials have not aged all that well. Some of you might recall how Samsung tried to pretend they had never made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without a charger. Then, subsequently, the Korean tech giant removed the charger in the box as well (for the sake of the environment of course).I have no problem with Samsung being an alternative to Apple, or presenting itself as one. However, when you (rightfully) attack a manufacturer for consumer-unfriendly practices and then proceed to replicate them, you end up looking like a hypocrite.