From the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s crease to the S22 Ultra’s selfie camera: 5 reasons Samsung is worth hating

Samsung’s Spec Mania













Now would be the time to mention how Samsung seems to take special joy in asserting how superior its numbers are in comparison to the specs of other smartphones, especially iPhones. There are a plethora of promotional materials that exist solely for the purpose of berating Apple’s devices.



The problem is that, as most users know at this point, specs are not everything and the camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra cannot be considered superior to the one of the iPhone 14 Pro Max because of the higher megapixel count. It takes much more nuance than simply comparing numbers to determine which device has a (slight) edge, given that both are exceptional. This narrative of "my smartphone is better because it has twice the specs" is not only unhealthy, but also downright misleading.









Mocking Apple, then following in its Footsteps

While we are on the topic of comparison, I would like to address a common criticism that many people often understandably voice. Why is the tech community, myself included, always comparing Apple and Samsung?

There are two main explanations for this. Firstly, given how much clout both of these companies have, they are the manufacturers that play the biggest part in determining the trends that the entire mobile tech community will end up following. Hence, understanding the mobile tech market as a whole is dependent on understanding the behavior of these (competing) giants.







Secondly, Samsung itself has not shied away from openly comparing itself to Apple as I previously mentioned. Whether it be by throwing shade on the Cupertino company directly, or by showcasing an iPhone user’s conversion to foldable smartphones, Samsung openly tries to market itself as an alternative to Apple.



The problem is that some of these promotional materials have not aged all that well. Some of you might recall how Samsung tried to pretend they had never made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without a charger. Then, subsequently, the Korean tech giant removed the charger in the box as well (for the sake of the environment of course).



I have no problem with Samsung being an alternative to Apple, or presenting itself as one. However, when you (rightfully) attack a manufacturer for consumer-unfriendly practices and then proceed to replicate them, you end up looking like a hypocrite.









Samsung is Apple’s biggest opponent and that comes with the responsibility of challenging the latter so as to ensure that it cannot get away with everything. When Samsung becomes an accomplice, rather than a rival to Apple that comes at the expense of the entire mobile tech world.



Complacency with the Galaxy Z series

This brings me to my next point: Samsung is generally not particularly good with handling the responsibility that comes with being a market leader. Nowhere is this more apparent than on the foldables market. Samsung has been the undisputed leader in this segment when it comes to sales, and in most parts of the world, if consumers want to buy a foldable, the Z series is the only option.









As I said in my 5 reasons why Samsung is worth loving article, the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip are two of the main reasons why I admire the Korean tech giant. It takes serious resolve to bring such innovative technology to the market. That being said, Samsung’s spirit for innovation seems to have ground to a halt when it comes to foldables.



There are a number of persistent issues with the form factor that are simply not being addressed. This includes the gap and the crease amongst others. Why? Because, it does not make a lot of financial sense for Samsung to invest in making their foldables any better when they face zero competition in most key markets.



This issue will likely be partially resolved this year, because of foldable releases in Western markets from Google and OnePlus, amongst other manufacturers. Still, perfecting your innovative technology should not happen only when you have market share to lose.







Conclusions

Once again, for the sake of balance, I would like to reiterate that there are plenty of things Samsung does right. However, for the purpose of this article, I have only focused on the ones it does very wrong. Regardless of how much you like Samsung products, brand loyalty is earned and should not be freely given, and these are just some of the things that should be kept in mind the next time you need to decide whether Samsung deserves it.



Once again, for the sake of balance, I would like to reiterate that there are plenty of things Samsung does right. However, for the purpose of this article, I have only focused on the ones it does very wrong. Regardless of how much you like Samsung products, brand loyalty is earned and should not be freely given, and these are just some of the things that should be kept in mind the next time you need to decide whether Samsung deserves it.

Samsung's less-than-elegant solution to the aforementioned problem was to ship two variants of its flagships - one with an Exynos SoC, and another with a Qualcomm chip. At one point, units powered by Samsung's processors were consistently inferior - a trend which continued for a long time. To make matters worse, users had no agency in choosing their smartphone variant.

Essentially, you were stuck with whatever Samsung decided to ship in your particular region. The superior Snapdragon units invariably found their way to markets where Samsung needed to boost the competitiveness of its products. Everywhere else users (like myself, being based in Europe) were stuck with an Exynos device. This has left a bad taste in my mouth and has tainted my perception of Samsung ever since.

The whole Exynos situation is even more absurd when you take into account how important specs seem to be for Samsung as a company. By this I mean that unlike most other manufacturers the Korean tech giant openly flaunts big numbers in its promotional materials.

I partially understand this type of marketing, given that Samsung's fanbase, from anecdotal evidence at least, seems to care much more about specs than the vast majority of average users. However, at some point, catering to the consumer devolves into what I can most aptly describe as spec mania.

Every year, with every subsequent generation, the numbers get bigger and bigger, regardless of whether it makes sense. Case in point - the 40MP selfie camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra , which was subsequently scrapped, because the only thing it did better was trigger body dysmorphia.