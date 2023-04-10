Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount





Yes, probably the best foldable phone in the world is on sale at definitely one of its best prices ever, and you don't have to trade in your existing mobile device, activate your new handset on any specific carriers, port in your current number from one operator to another, or... jump through any other hoops to maximize your savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Cover Screen with 120Hz Support, 4,400mAh Battery, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, Multiple Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Cover Screen with 120Hz Support, 4,400mAh Battery, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, Multiple Color Options $400 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Normally available for $1,799.99 and $1,919.99 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 is marked down right now by the same colossal $400 in both those configurations and several different color options.





Although not completely unprecedented, this absolutely massive Amazon discount easily beats the $300 and... $0 currently shaved off the Galaxy Z Fold 4's list prices by Best Buy and Samsung respectively while coming extremely close to the greatest ever unlocked promotions from anywhere across the nation.





It's also been a while since Amazon last offered Z Fold 4 buyers the opportunity to save this very handsome sum of money, so you clearly have all the reasons to consider a purchase today.







