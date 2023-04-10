Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Remember that sweet $296 discount offered by Amazon just last week on Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse? Believe it or not, the e-commerce giant is already sweetening the deal even further by letting you save an extra 104 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached whatsoever at the time of this writing.

Yes, probably the best foldable phone in the world is on sale at definitely one of its best prices ever, and you don't have to trade in your existing mobile device, activate your new handset on any specific carriers, port in your current number from one operator to another, or... jump through any other hoops to maximize your savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Cover Screen with 120Hz Support, 4,400mAh Battery, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, Multiple Color Options
$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Cover Screen with 120Hz Support, 4,400mAh Battery, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, Multiple Color Options
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally available for $1,799.99 and $1,919.99 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 is marked down right now by the same colossal $400 in both those configurations and several different color options.

Although not completely unprecedented, this absolutely massive Amazon discount easily beats the $300 and... $0 currently shaved off the Galaxy Z Fold 4's list prices by Best Buy and Samsung respectively while coming extremely close to the greatest ever unlocked promotions from anywhere across the nation.

It's also been a while since Amazon last offered Z Fold 4 buyers the opportunity to save this very handsome sum of money, so you clearly have all the reasons to consider a purchase today.

The reportedly not-that-different and not-that-radically-upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still several months away, mind you, and although foldables are expected to become (more) affordable... eventually, the Z Fold 4's undoubtedly super-powerful sequel is all but guaranteed to cost a small fortune of its own.

Compared to some of the overall best phones (with a conventional design) out there (like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a few notable flaws and imperfections, but its versatility and flexibility are truly unrivaled and for those reasons (but not those reasons alone), we strongly urge you to take advantage of this killer new deal before it's too late.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung may upgrade the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung may upgrade the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Xiaomi and its 13T Pro model uncovered through IMEI database
Xiaomi and its 13T Pro model uncovered through IMEI database
Vote now: Would you buy the OnePlus Pad?
Vote now: Would you buy the OnePlus Pad?
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless