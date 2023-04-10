Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember that sweet $296 discount offered by Amazon just last week on Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse? Believe it or not, the e-commerce giant is already sweetening the deal even further by letting you save an extra 104 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached whatsoever at the time of this writing.
Yes, probably the best foldable phone in the world is on sale at definitely one of its best prices ever, and you don't have to trade in your existing mobile device, activate your new handset on any specific carriers, port in your current number from one operator to another, or... jump through any other hoops to maximize your savings.
Normally available for $1,799.99 and $1,919.99 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 is marked down right now by the same colossal $400 in both those configurations and several different color options.
Although not completely unprecedented, this absolutely massive Amazon discount easily beats the $300 and... $0 currently shaved off the Galaxy Z Fold 4's list prices by Best Buy and Samsung respectively while coming extremely close to the greatest ever unlocked promotions from anywhere across the nation.
It's also been a while since Amazon last offered Z Fold 4 buyers the opportunity to save this very handsome sum of money, so you clearly have all the reasons to consider a purchase today.
The reportedly not-that-different and not-that-radically-upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still several months away, mind you, and although foldables are expected to become (more) affordable... eventually, the Z Fold 4's undoubtedly super-powerful sequel is all but guaranteed to cost a small fortune of its own.
Compared to some of the overall best phones (with a conventional design) out there (like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a few notable flaws and imperfections, but its versatility and flexibility are truly unrivaled and for those reasons (but not those reasons alone), we strongly urge you to take advantage of this killer new deal before it's too late.
