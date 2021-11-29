Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts

Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Since the offer for a free Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones still stays, and these are of $149.99 value, the grand total of savings is $449.99, nominally more than Samsung discounted the Z Fold 3 with on Friday and over the weekend. In addition, ordering directly from Samsung will net you one of the most generous trade-in offers, even for phones with cracked screens.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Black Friday 2021 (22 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-