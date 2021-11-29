Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Instead of giving instant $250 rebate on the Z Fold 3 as it did during the Samsung phone Black Friday deals , we are now getting a $200 instant rebate, and a $100 Samsung instant store credit to use towards the purchase of accessories.









Since the offer for a free Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones still stays, and these are of $149.99 value, the grand total of savings is $449.99, nominally more than Samsung discounted the Z Fold 3 with on Friday and over the weekend. In addition, ordering directly from Samsung will net you one of the most generous trade-in offers, even for phones with cracked screens.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung barely waited for the clock to turn midnight, and immediately introduced new deals on its most popular phones for the former electronics discount bonanza known as Cyber Monday. We say former, as nowadays it all starts online and a week before the actual Black Friday festivities, so the shopfest is Cyber Monday in name only, but a deal is a deal.