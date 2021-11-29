Notification Center

Samsung Deals

Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with more discounts
Samsung barely waited for the clock to turn midnight, and immediately introduced new deals on its most popular phones for the former electronics discount bonanza known as Cyber Monday. We say former, as nowadays it all starts online and a week before the actual Black Friday festivities, so the shopfest is Cyber Monday in name only, but a deal is a deal.

Instead of giving instant $250 rebate on the Z Fold 3 as it did during the Samsung phone Black Friday deals, we are now getting a $200 instant rebate, and a $100 Samsung instant store credit to use towards the purchase of accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$300 instant discounts, free Galaxy Buds 2

$600 off (31%) Gift
$1350
$1949 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Bundled with free Galaxy Buds 2

$400 off (22%) Gift
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Factory unlocked, 256GB, free Galaxy Buds 2

$300 off (17%) Gift
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Buy one, get $800 off another. Save $800 if you switch to Verizon.

$799 off (44%) Trade-in
$999 99
$1799
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Get $800 off with a trade-in and a new plan. Bundled with Galaxy Buds 2

$800 off (44%) Trade-in Gift
$999 99
$1799 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$500 off in bill credits w/ a new T-Mobile line or account

$500 off (28%)
$1299 99 /mo
$1799 99
Buy at T-Mobile

Since the offer for a free Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones still stays, and these are of $149.99 value, the grand total of savings is $449.99, nominally more than Samsung discounted the Z Fold 3 with on Friday and over the weekend. In addition, ordering directly from Samsung will net you one of the most generous trade-in offers, even for phones with cracked screens.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Black Friday 2021 (22 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$500off $1300 Special T-Mobile 44%off $1000 Special AT&T 44%off $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

