Galaxy Z Flip split-screen mode to be available for other foldable devices

As we all know, the Galaxy Z Flip was announced at Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event on February 11. The smartphone’s interesting foldable design may have excited some people, but now The Verge is telling us something interesting about one of its features which appears to not be reserved for Samsung foldables only Apparently, Google is planning to share the Z Flip split-screen mode, called the Flex mode by Samsung , with other foldable phones as well. However, we don’t have any specific information on when this feature could be introduced to other OEMs.The Flex mode feature has been developed by Samsung in close cooperation with Google and is responsible for splitting the screen into two separate 4-inch screens, which can show different types of content while you’re using the same app.As an example for the way this feature works, Samsung is giving the YouTube app. A Youtube video can play on the top half while you’re reading comments, searching for other videos or reading descriptions on the bottom half of the screen.The Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip was used during the Unpacked 2020 event, to showcase the possibility to take a selfie with the phone while it’s on a table or other flat surface. We have also tested this feature - while controls for the camera are on the bottom half of the screen (which also plays the role of a stand, which could be pretty useful for those selfie-maniacs), the photo we are taking appears on the top half.Overall, we still don’t have information when this feature will be introduced to other foldable devices, however multitasking capabilities have always been an attractive feature to bring to a device or an operating system.