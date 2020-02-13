Galaxy Z Flip split-screen mode to be available for other foldable devices
As an example for the way this feature works, Samsung is giving the YouTube app. A Youtube video can play on the top half while you’re reading comments, searching for other videos or reading descriptions on the bottom half of the screen.
The Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip was used during the Unpacked 2020 event, to showcase the possibility to take a selfie with the phone while it’s on a table or other flat surface. We have also tested this feature - while controls for the camera are on the bottom half of the screen (which also plays the role of a stand, which could be pretty useful for those selfie-maniacs), the photo we are taking appears on the top half.
Overall, we still don’t have information when this feature will be introduced to other foldable devices, however multitasking capabilities have always been an attractive feature to bring to a device or an operating system.
