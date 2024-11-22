Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is unbelievably affordable at $437 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is on fire this year, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 fans have received an even better bargain to splurge on. The model was previously $300 off at the official store, but you can now get it at an even higher $437 discount via the Shop app. Be sure to act fast, though, because chances are the price cut won't stay live for very long.

Save $437 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB is now $437 off via the Samsung Shop app. The discount applies to select colors only (Mint, Blue) and requires no trade-in. At the official store, the max discount right now amounts to $350 without trade-ins. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable models this year and is a real delight at its lowest price ever!
$437 off (36%)
$782 99
$1219 90
Buy at Samsung

256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6: $304 off at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is heavily discounted in its Mint coating on Amazon as well. This Black Friday, you can buy the high-class foldable phone for $304 off its regular price. That means you can buy the 256GB model for under $800.
$304 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, that massive bargain lands the Mint and Blue-coated Galaxy Z Flip 6 models with 512GB, which normally cost $1,219.99, at only $782.99. This special doesn't require any trade-in or jumping through other hoops. It also lands the models down to their best price ever. Get one in your preferred color soon if you want to save, and remember that you don't have much time to act.

If you don't have the Samsung Shop app, consider Amazon's alternative offer. It's not quite as exciting as the first promo, but it might still be attractive to some users. Over here, you can save $304. This merchant is now selling the Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage under the $800 mark.

As one of the best clamshell foldable phones this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 stands out with excellent specs, classy and solid design, and great camera performance. This puppy has a slightly smaller main display than its prime competitor—the Razr+ (2024), featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The cover display is also smaller, measuring 3.4 inches instead of four.

Under the hood, the foldable flagship features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, offering great performance. Compared to last year's Z Flip 5, this buddy delivers a lot more firepower, and it's also equipped with a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience.

With more awesomeness on the camera front, which features a 50 MP main sensor, and long software support, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has earned its place among the best clamshell foldable phones. Get one with Black Friday's promo at the Samsung Shop app and save big before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

