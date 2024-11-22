The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is unbelievably affordable at $437 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is on fire this year, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 fans have received an even better bargain to splurge on. The model was previously $300 off at the official store, but you can now get it at an even higher $437 discount via the Shop app. Be sure to act fast, though, because chances are the price cut won't stay live for very long.
In case you're wondering, that massive bargain lands the Mint and Blue-coated Galaxy Z Flip 6 models with 512GB, which normally cost $1,219.99, at only $782.99. This special doesn't require any trade-in or jumping through other hoops. It also lands the models down to their best price ever. Get one in your preferred color soon if you want to save, and remember that you don't have much time to act.
As one of the best clamshell foldable phones this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 stands out with excellent specs, classy and solid design, and great camera performance. This puppy has a slightly smaller main display than its prime competitor—the Razr+ (2024), featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The cover display is also smaller, measuring 3.4 inches instead of four.
With more awesomeness on the camera front, which features a 50 MP main sensor, and long software support, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has earned its place among the best clamshell foldable phones. Get one with Black Friday's promo at the Samsung Shop app and save big before it's too late.
If you don't have the Samsung Shop app, consider Amazon's alternative offer. It's not quite as exciting as the first promo, but it might still be attractive to some users. Over here, you can save $304. This merchant is now selling the Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage under the $800 mark.
Under the hood, the foldable flagship features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, offering great performance. Compared to last year's Z Flip 5, this buddy delivers a lot more firepower, and it's also equipped with a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience.
