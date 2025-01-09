Samsung hosts yet another Galaxy Z Flip 6 promo, saving you up to $800 with trade-ins
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a clamshell foldable phone fan? In that case, you might be pleased to know the official Samsung Store is currently offering the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 6 for up to $800 off its usual price. That means you can get the 256GB model, usually costing some $1,099.99, for as low as $299.99.
But how can you save that much? Well, select colors (including the online exclusive ones) are $100 off before trade-ins. However, if you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra up to $700. Alternatively, you can save $150 with Samsung Instant Savings, bringing the model to $849.99.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pretty solid device. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates plus a 3.4-inch cover Super AMOLED touchscreen. It offers plenty of brightness and vivid colors that should please any Samsung fan.
With Galaxy AI and seven years of software support, the Z Flip 6 is indeed a lovely Android option. In fact, it's one of the best foldable phones on the market. And now that you can buy it for as low as $299.99, it's all the more exciting. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save!
But how can you save that much? Well, select colors (including the online exclusive ones) are $100 off before trade-ins. However, if you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra up to $700. Alternatively, you can save $150 with Samsung Instant Savings, bringing the model to $849.99.
Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the best promo we've ever seen. The unit was previously available for as low as $249.99 in December, when users could save up to $850 on one with eligible trade-ins. Still, given that Amazon and Best Buy can't give you such a low price, be it with a trade-in, we suggest going for the Samsung Store sale.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pretty solid device. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates plus a 3.4-inch cover Super AMOLED touchscreen. It offers plenty of brightness and vivid colors that should please any Samsung fan.
Under the hood, the handset packs the high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, providing plenty of horsepower. On top of everything else, it looks supremely stylish and comes with capable cameras. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide unit, as well as a 10 MP selfie camera. You can check camera samples on our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
With Galaxy AI and seven years of software support, the Z Flip 6 is indeed a lovely Android option. In fact, it's one of the best foldable phones on the market. And now that you can buy it for as low as $299.99, it's all the more exciting. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save!
Before you go, keep in mind the Galaxy S25 reservations are open! You can pre-reserve a unit with some lovely discounts.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
09 Jan, 2025Samsung hosts yet another Galaxy Z Flip 6 promo, saving you up to $800 with trade-ins
22 Nov, 2024The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is unbelievably affordable at $437 off for Black Friday
19 Nov, 2024Sweet Black Friday deal slashes $300 off Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in
03 Nov, 2024As a discount-savvy enthusiast, I think this Galaxy Z Flip 6 bargain will quench your passion for saving
22 Oct, 2024Stupendous new Samsung deal lets you save up to $400 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: