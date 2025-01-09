Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Samsung hosts yet another Galaxy Z Flip 6 promo, saving you up to $800 with trade-ins

Galaxy Z Flip 6, placed on half-opened on a white table. The phone displays animations on the cover screen.
Are you a clamshell foldable phone fan? In that case, you might be pleased to know the official Samsung Store is currently offering the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 6 for up to $800 off its usual price. That means you can get the 256GB model, usually costing some $1,099.99, for as low as $299.99.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and save up to $800

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an exceptional Android phone that's currently available for up to $800 off. To get it at that price, you must provide an eligible trade-in. The unit is $100 off before trade-ins, with an extra $700 maximum discount available when you spare the right device
$800 off (73%) Trade-in
$299 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and save 23%

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for 23% off its usual price at Amazon. The discount is available on the Blue-coated model exclusively. That doesn't sound as exciting as Samsung's trade-in promo but could appeal to some users nonetheless.
$252 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

But how can you save that much? Well, select colors (including the online exclusive ones) are $100 off before trade-ins. However, if you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra up to $700. Alternatively, you can save $150 with Samsung Instant Savings, bringing the model to $849.99.

Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the best promo we've ever seen. The unit was previously available for as low as $249.99 in December, when users could save up to $850 on one with eligible trade-ins. Still, given that Amazon and Best Buy can't give you such a low price, be it with a trade-in, we suggest going for the Samsung Store sale.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pretty solid device. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates plus a 3.4-inch cover Super AMOLED touchscreen. It offers plenty of brightness and vivid colors that should please any Samsung fan.

Under the hood, the handset packs the high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, providing plenty of horsepower. On top of everything else, it looks supremely stylish and comes with capable cameras. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide unit, as well as a 10 MP selfie camera. You can check camera samples on our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.

With Galaxy AI and seven years of software support, the Z Flip 6 is indeed a lovely Android option. In fact, it's one of the best foldable phones on the market. And now that you can buy it for as low as $299.99, it's all the more exciting. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save!

Before you go, keep in mind the Galaxy S25 reservations are open! You can pre-reserve a unit with some lovely discounts.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung
Loading Comments...

