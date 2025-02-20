New Amazon promo makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB $271 cheaper than usual

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Motorola's flip phones may look awesome, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers more than just good looks. With an upgraded hinge, an advanced 50 MP main camera, and a capable 12 MP ultra-wide lens, plus insane performance capabilities, the Samsung option easily lands among the best flip phones on the market.

Then again, prices for this Android phone are quite steep, especially the 512GB variant, which can set you back nearly $1,220. But if you hurry, you can take advantage of Amazon's $271 price cut on the larger storage model. At under $950, the device is definitely more exciting.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $271 off

$271 off (22%)
Looking for a sleek and powerful flip phone at lower prices? Consider the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The 512GB variant in Silver Shadow is currently $271 off at Amazon, offering more value for money.
Buy at Amazon

Save up to $700 on the Z Flip 6 with trade-in

$519 99
$1219 99
$700 off (57%)
Alternatively, you can spare an eligible device in good condition to score up to $700 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you don't mind trading in an older device, the Samsung Store sale should be on your radar.
Buy at Samsung

Of course, you can score an even better bargain straight from the Samsung Store, but you must trade in an eligible older phone in good condition. That can save you up to $700. Sounds better than coughing up $950 for the handset? In that case, pick the official store's own promo.

Having tried and tested this Samsung phone (see our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for context), we were impressed by the photos this buddy takes with its cameras. Namely, colors are now way more realistic and natural, a welcome change indeed.

Camera upgrades aside, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 successor features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, making it a performance beast. Sure, it's not powerful enough to beat the best Apple phones, but it's still a king among flip options. During the testing period, we noticed no lag, stutter, or any other annoyance that may hinder the overall experience.

This bad boy features a lovely main display as well. You get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a less visible crease and higher brightness levels than the previous model. The cover screen measures 3.4 inches and offers more features, such as Suggested Replies.

So, if you think the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is good enough to meet your flip phone obsessions, we recommend acting fast on Amazon's promo. Or, if you have an eligible device to trade in, opt for Samsung's promo instead.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

