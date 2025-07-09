Samsung just launched the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Or is it just Flip 6 in disguise?
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung just unveiled its latest wave of foldables and along with the premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the now-sleeker Z Flip 7, there’s a new “Fan Edition” in the mix – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. And if it looks kind of familiar, that’s because it basically is the Flip 6... just with a few tweaks under the hood and a fresh badge on the back.
Same vibe, new label
Let’s start with the basics. The Flip 7 FE has the same 6.7-inch inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate – just like the Flip 6. The cover screen? Again, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED – identical to last year’s model. Meanwhile, the actual Flip 7 (not the FE) comes with a larger edge-to-edge cover screen, which is where Samsung’s real design upgrade happened this year.
The new Flip 7 next to Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Color options for the FE? Just black and white. That’s it. No flashy pastels or fancy gradients – Samsung is keeping things simple here.
Camera-wise, the Flip 7 FE keeps the same triple setup formula:
- 50 MP main camera
- 12 MP ultra-wide
- 10 MP selfie snapper
The 50 MP FlexCam lets you take high-quality photos and videos in Flex Mode, which is great for hands-free content creation. Whether you’re vlogging, doing TikToks, or just snapping selfies, this setup is designed to work without needing to open the phone at all.
From what we’ve seen on the Flip 6, this camera combo delivers solid shots, especially in portrait mode. It handles background blur well and gives you that nice creamy bokeh effect.
The Flip 7 FE is available only in Black and White. | Image credit – PhoneArena
And as expected, Galaxy AI is baked into the Flip 7 FE. That includes tools like Generative Edit and Edit Suggestions – super handy if your photo isn’t quite perfect and you don’t have time to retake it. AI helps you clean things up without much effort.
And speaking of AI, the phone runs One UI 8 based on Android 16, just like its pricier siblings. And with that comes Samsung’s latest set of privacy-focused features.
One big highlight is KEEP (Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection), which creates app-specific encrypted storage within your phone’s secure area. That means each app can only see its own sensitive data – no more than that.
Basically, even when you are using AI features like Live Translate or Call Assist, your personal data should stay on your phone. That’s a big deal for anyone worried about privacy in the AI era.
Performance and battery: Exynos inside
Hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Powering all this is the Exynos 2400 – the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US. That’s a change from the Flip 6, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.
Now, both chips are solid, but the Snapdragon still has the edge when it comes to raw performance and gaming. That said, for regular day-to-day stuff, the difference isn’t something you’re likely to notice.
The Flip 7 FE comes in two versions:
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
It’s powered by the same 4,000mAh battery as the Flip 6, with 25W fast charging. That means you should get about 50% charge in 30 minutes and decent real-world endurance: up to 16 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of video streaming, or 10 hours of gaming.
These are the results from our test of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and to be fair, they are very good and mean that the phone is more than capable of lasting a full day on a single charge - light to moderate usage. Of course, we’ll have to see if the Exynos 2400 changes anything on the battery front once we test it ourselves.
As for connectivity, it’s all standard stuff: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 – no surprises there.
Price and availability
Pre-orders are open now and all the new foldables – including the Flip 7 FE – will hit shelves on July 25.
And here is the pricing:
- 8 GB + 128 GB: $899 / €999 / £849
- 8 GB + 256 GB: $959 / €1059 / £909
But now for the big question – is the Flip 7 FE worth it?
Well, considering it’s not drastically different from the Flip 6, it’s fair to ask: why not just grab last year’s model at a discount? For example, right now you can snag the Flip 6 with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for $899 on Amazon – that’s the same price as the base FE model with just 8 GB of RAM and half the storage.
And that model will get the One UI 8 update too, since Samsung is offering seven years of OS and security updates.
And if you’re open to alternatives, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is definitely worth a look. It’ll run you about $999, but for that, you’re getting more RAM, faster charging, and a noticeably larger, more functional cover screen.
Style-wise, Motorola also gives you way more to play with – think bold colors, unique finishes, and just more personality overall.
That said, the big catch is software support. Motorola still hasn’t stepped things up in that department, sticking to just around three years of updates. And in 2025, that feels pretty outdated – especially when Samsung is promising seven years.
So yeah, the Flip 7 FE is decent, but when you look at what else is out there – or even what Samsung already launched last year – it might not be the obvious pick.
Also, feel free to check out our previews on the latest and greatest from Samsung:
