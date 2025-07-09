Samsung just launched the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Flip 7

Color options for the FE? Just black and white. That’s it. No flashy pastels or fancy gradients – Samsung is keeping things simple here.Camera-wise, theFE keeps the same triple setup formula:The 50 MP FlexCam lets you take high-quality photos and videos in Flex Mode, which is great for hands-free content creation. Whether you’re vlogging, doing TikToks, or just snapping selfies, this setup is designed to work without needing to open the phone at all.



From what we’ve seen on the Flip 6, this camera combo delivers solid shots, especially in portrait mode. It handles background blur well and gives you that nice creamy bokeh effect.

The Flip 7 FE is available only in Black and White. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Performance and battery: Exynos inside





Hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena





8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

It’s powered by the same 4,000mAh battery as the Flip 6, with 25W fast charging. That means you should get about 50% charge in 30 minutes and decent real-world endurance: up to 16 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of video streaming, or 10 hours of gaming.



These are the results from our test of the



As for connectivity, it’s all standard stuff: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 – no surprises there.



Price and availability

Pre-orders are open now and all the new foldables – including the Flip 7 FE – will hit shelves on July 25.



And here is the pricing:



8 GB + 128 GB: $899 / €999 / £849

8 GB + 256 GB: $959 / €1059 / £909

But now for the big question – is the Flip 7 FE worth it?

Well, considering it’s not drastically different from the Flip 6, it’s fair to ask: why not just grab last year’s model at a discount? For example, right now you can snag the Flip 6 with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for $899 on Amazon – that’s the same price as the base FE model with just 8 GB of RAM and half the storage.



And that model will get the One UI 8 update too, since Samsung is offering seven years of OS and security updates.







And if you’re open to alternatives, the And if you’re open to alternatives, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is definitely worth a look. It’ll run you about $999, but for that, you’re getting more RAM, faster charging, and a noticeably larger, more functional cover screen.







Style-wise, Motorola also gives you way more to play with – think bold colors, unique finishes, and just more personality overall.



That said, the big catch is software support. Motorola still hasn’t stepped things up in that department, sticking to just around three years of updates. And in 2025, that feels pretty outdated – especially when Samsung is promising seven years.



