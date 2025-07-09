Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung just launched the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Or is it just Flip 6 in disguise?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A photo of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE held in a hand.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung just unveiled its latest wave of foldables and along with the premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the now-sleeker Z Flip 7, there’s a new “Fan Edition” in the mix – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. And if it looks kind of familiar, that’s because it basically is the Flip 6... just with a few tweaks under the hood and a fresh badge on the back.

Same vibe, new label


Let’s start with the basics. The Flip 7 FE has the same 6.7-inch inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate – just like the Flip 6. The cover screen? Again, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED – identical to last year’s model. Meanwhile, the actual Flip 7 (not the FE) comes with a larger edge-to-edge cover screen, which is where Samsung’s real design upgrade happened this year.



Color options for the FE? Just black and white. That’s it. No flashy pastels or fancy gradients – Samsung is keeping things simple here.

Camera-wise, the Flip 7 FE keeps the same triple setup formula:

  • 50 MP main camera
  • 12 MP ultra-wide
  • 10 MP selfie snapper

The 50 MP FlexCam lets you take high-quality photos and videos in Flex Mode, which is great for hands-free content creation. Whether you’re vlogging, doing TikToks, or just snapping selfies, this setup is designed to work without needing to open the phone at all.

From what we’ve seen on the Flip 6, this camera combo delivers solid shots, especially in portrait mode. It handles background blur well and gives you that nice creamy bokeh effect.

The Flip 7 FE is available only in Black and White. | Image credit – PhoneArena

And as expected, Galaxy AI is baked into the Flip 7 FE. That includes tools like Generative Edit and Edit Suggestions – super handy if your photo isn’t quite perfect and you don’t have time to retake it. AI helps you clean things up without much effort.

And speaking of AI, the phone runs One UI 8 based on Android 16, just like its pricier siblings. And with that comes Samsung’s latest set of privacy-focused features.

One big highlight is KEEP (Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection), which creates app-specific encrypted storage within your phone’s secure area. That means each app can only see its own sensitive data – no more than that.

Recommended Stories
Samsung’s also pushing Knox Matrix forward, offering even more proactive protection across Galaxy devices. And for added peace of mind, there’s now post-quantum cryptography in Secure Wi-Fi, giving you stronger privacy even on public networks.

Basically, even when you are using AI features like Live Translate or Call Assist, your personal data should stay on your phone. That’s a big deal for anyone worried about privacy in the AI era.

Performance and battery: Exynos inside


Hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Powering all this is the Exynos 2400 – the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US. That’s a change from the Flip 6, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Now, both chips are solid, but the Snapdragon still has the edge when it comes to raw performance and gaming. That said, for regular day-to-day stuff, the difference isn’t something you’re likely to notice.

The Flip 7 FE comes in two versions:

  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
  • 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

It’s powered by the same 4,000mAh battery as the Flip 6, with 25W fast charging. That means you should get about 50% charge in 30 minutes and decent real-world endurance: up to 16 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of video streaming, or 10 hours of gaming.

These are the results from our test of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and to be fair, they are very good and mean that the phone is more than capable of lasting a full day on a single charge - light to moderate usage. Of course, we’ll have to see if the Exynos 2400 changes anything on the battery front once we test it ourselves.

As for connectivity, it’s all standard stuff: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 – no surprises there.

Would you go for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

Vote View Result


Price and availability


Pre-orders are open now and all the new foldables – including the Flip 7 FE – will hit shelves on July 25.

And here is the pricing:

  • 8 GB + 128 GB: $899 / €999 / £849
  • 8 GB + 256 GB: $959 / €1059 / £909

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $840 off

$379 99
$1219 99
$840 off (69%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $720 with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $670 off

$289 99
$959 99
$670 off (70%)
For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $610 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins, helping you save up to $670.
Pre-order at Samsung

But now for the big question – is the Flip 7 FE worth it?


Well, considering it’s not drastically different from the Flip 6, it’s fair to ask: why not just grab last year’s model at a discount? For example, right now you can snag the Flip 6 with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for $899 on Amazon – that’s the same price as the base FE model with just 8 GB of RAM and half the storage.

And that model will get the One UI 8 update too, since Samsung is offering seven years of OS and security updates.


And if you’re open to alternatives, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is definitely worth a look. It’ll run you about $999, but for that, you’re getting more RAM, faster charging, and a noticeably larger, more functional cover screen.


Style-wise, Motorola also gives you way more to play with – think bold colors, unique finishes, and just more personality overall.

That said, the big catch is software support. Motorola still hasn’t stepped things up in that department, sticking to just around three years of updates. And in 2025, that feels pretty outdated – especially when Samsung is promising seven years.

So yeah, the Flip 7 FE is decent, but when you look at what else is out there – or even what Samsung already launched last year – it might not be the obvious pick.

Also, feel free to check out our previews on the latest and greatest from Samsung: 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless