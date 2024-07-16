Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you thought that Motorola was the only brand capable of turning the affordable foldable dream into a commercial reality in the US in this day and age, it might be time to pinch yourself to make sure your eyes are wide open when you look at the Galaxy Z Flip 5's newly reduced prices.
Available at launch around a year ago for $999.99 and up, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered clamshell is now discounted by an incredible and obviously unprecedented 360 bucks in an entry-level 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration is amazingly marked down by an even heftier $410 from an unsurprisingly higher $1,119.99 list price, and all you need to be able to take advantage of these irresistible Prime Day 2024 deals is an Amazon Prime membership.
Compared to the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is itself on sale at special pre-order prices with no Prime requirements, the Z Flip 5 is naturally a lot cheaper right now. That seems fitting when you consider the battery capacity, memory, and camera hardware upgrades of the 2024 generation, although the 2023 edition shines just as brightly as its successor in many key departments like screen real estate, screen performance, design attractiveness, and overall build quality.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 value equation is on the whole pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing, with the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2024) actually costing more than this Samsung-made bad boy for a change. Granted, the Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023) are still cheaper than the Z Flip 5, but that's because, well, they're not as good, with objectively inferior processors on deck, arguably worse cameras, and subjectively inferior designs too.
All in all, there's a very strong case to be made that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best foldable phone you can buy today (and tomorrow), at least from a bang for buck perspective.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
16 Jul, 2024Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
20 Jun, 2024Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
23 May, 2024Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
20 May, 2024Incredible new deal slashes a record $270 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price
17 May, 2024Score a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a massive discount through this delicious Samsung trade-in deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: