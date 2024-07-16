Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
If you thought that Motorola was the only brand capable of turning the affordable foldable dream into a commercial reality in the US in this day and age, it might be time to pinch yourself to make sure your eyes are wide open when you look at the Galaxy Z Flip 5's newly reduced prices.

Available at launch around a year ago for $999.99 and up, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered clamshell is now discounted by an incredible and obviously unprecedented 360 bucks in an entry-level 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration is amazingly marked down by an even heftier $410 from an unsurprisingly higher $1,119.99 list price, and all you need to be able to take advantage of these irresistible Prime Day 2024 deals is an Amazon Prime membership.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$360 off (36%)
$639 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$410 off (37%)
$709 99
$1119 99
Buy at Amazon

Compared to the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is itself on sale at special pre-order prices with no Prime requirements, the Z Flip 5 is naturally a lot cheaper right now. That seems fitting when you consider the battery capacity, memory, and camera hardware upgrades of the 2024 generation, although the 2023 edition shines just as brightly as its successor in many key departments like screen real estate, screen performance, design attractiveness, and overall build quality.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 value equation is on the whole pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing, with the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2024) actually costing more than this Samsung-made bad boy for a change. Granted, the Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023) are still cheaper than the Z Flip 5, but that's because, well, they're not as good, with objectively inferior processors on deck, arguably worse cameras, and subjectively inferior designs too.

All in all, there's a very strong case to be made that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best foldable phone you can buy today (and tomorrow), at least from a bang for buck perspective. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Deals History
12 stories
16 Jul, 2024
Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
20 Jun, 2024
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
23 May, 2024
Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
20 May, 2024
Incredible new deal slashes a record $270 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price
17 May, 2024
Score a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a massive discount through this delicious Samsung trade-in deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless