Available at launch around a year ago for $999.99 and up, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered clamshell is now discounted by an incredible and obviously unprecedented 360 bucks in an entry-level 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration is amazingly marked down by an even heftier $410 from an unsurprisingly higher $1,119.99 list price, and all you need to be able to take advantage of these irresistible Prime Day 2024 deals is an Amazon Prime membership.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $360 off (36%) $639 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $410 off (37%) $709 99 $1119 99 Buy at Amazon





Compared to the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which is itself on sale at special pre-order prices with no Prime requirements, the Z Flip 5 is naturally a lot cheaper right now. That seems fitting when you consider the battery capacity, memory, and camera hardware upgrades of the 2024 generation, although the 2023 edition shines just as brightly as its successor in many key departments like screen real estate, screen performance, design attractiveness, and overall build quality.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 value equation is on the whole pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing, with the non-Plus Thevalue equation is on the whole pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing, with the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2024) actually costing more than this Samsung -made bad boy for a change. Granted, the Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023) are still cheaper than the Z Flip 5, but that's because, well, they're not as good, with objectively inferior processors on deck, arguably worse cameras, and subjectively inferior designs too.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the All in all, there's a very strong case to be made that theis the best foldable phone you can buy today (and tomorrow), at least from a bang for buck perspective.

If you thought that Motorola was the only brand capable of turning the affordable foldable dream into a commercial reality in the US in this day and age, it might be time to pinch yourself to make sure your eyes are wide open when you look at the Galaxy Z Flip 5 's newly reduced prices.