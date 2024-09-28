The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB is now $320 cheaper at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like Samsung's flip phones? They surely look awesome and are even more tempting when you can score a bargain on one. While the latest Z Flip 6 is still too new and hot to get gigantic price cuts, last year's model now sports a great $320 discount at Amazon. That's right! You can save $320 on the 512GB Z Flip 5, which usually costs as much as $1,120.
Mind you, this discount is only available on the Mint-colored Samsung phone. Even so, that's still a marvelous offer, considering that Best Buy doesn't sell it at a discount. Similarly, the Samsung Store only has a trade-in deal for the 256GB version. So, if you don't wish to wait for Prime Day, when the phone might get a more substantial price cut (but we can't know for sure), now's a great time to flip the scene with this puppy.
This bad boy sports a sturdier design and hinge and closes almost without a gap. Aside from that, it features a great main 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. As if that's not enough, you get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy performance.
With its more dependable camera system and longer software support than the Razr+ (2023), the Z Flip 5 might just be the ideal Galaxy clamshell foldable. That, of course, applies to users who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
But should you really dismiss the Motorola flip phone from last year? It would appear not.
If you don't wish to pay almost $800 for your next flip phone (which isn't even the latest generation), how does paying roughly $600 for the Razr+ sound? The 2023-released handset now enjoys a head-turning 40% markdown, landing it just under the $599.99 mark. That's $400 off its regular retail price of almost $1,000!
With the lower asking price, you naturally have to settle for shorter three-year software support and a slightly less capable camera on the HDR front. What's more, this fella arrives with 256GB of storage, while the Samsung offers twice as much, plus it features a slightly less impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. On the other hand, the Motorola phone sports faster charging speeds, taking less than an hour to replenish its 3,800mAh battery.
Consider the Razr+ (2023) as well
If you don't wish to pay almost $800 for your next flip phone (which isn't even the latest generation), how does paying roughly $600 for the Razr+ sound? The 2023-released handset now enjoys a head-turning 40% markdown, landing it just under the $599.99 mark. That's $400 off its regular retail price of almost $1,000!
With the lower asking price, you naturally have to settle for shorter three-year software support and a slightly less capable camera on the HDR front. What's more, this fella arrives with 256GB of storage, while the Samsung offers twice as much, plus it features a slightly less impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. On the other hand, the Motorola phone sports faster charging speeds, taking less than an hour to replenish its 3,800mAh battery.
We also can't ignore the significantly more usable 3.6-inch outer screen on the Razr+ (2023). Last but surely not least, this handset offers snappier 165Hz refresh rates on both the outer and inner 6.9-inch display. Don't go before checking out other important differences via our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Razr Plus (2023) review.
