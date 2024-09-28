Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB is now $320 cheaper at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in its folded state, showing the external display and the dual rear cameras.
Do you like Samsung's flip phones? They surely look awesome and are even more tempting when you can score a bargain on one. While the latest Z Flip 6 is still too new and hot to get gigantic price cuts, last year's model now sports a great $320 discount at Amazon. That's right! You can save $320 on the 512GB Z Flip 5, which usually costs as much as $1,120.

Save $320 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB in Mint

Amazon gives you a fantastic $320 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Mint. The promo only applies to the 512GB model in that particular color, and it's quite great. How so? Well, you won't find the 512GB at lower prices somewhere else right now, that's why!
$320 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Mind you, this discount is only available on the Mint-colored Samsung phone. Even so, that's still a marvelous offer, considering that Best Buy doesn't sell it at a discount. Similarly, the Samsung Store only has a trade-in deal for the 256GB version. So, if you don't wish to wait for Prime Day, when the phone might get a more substantial price cut (but we can't know for sure), now's a great time to flip the scene with this puppy.

As one of the best flip phones on the market, this fella could be a much more reasonable choice than its more contemporary sibling for some. Granted, it doesn't offer the same outer screen usability as the Razr+ (2023) with its 3.6-inch cover display, but it's no slouch nonetheless.

This bad boy sports a sturdier design and hinge and closes almost without a gap. Aside from that, it features a great main 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. As if that's not enough, you get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy performance.

With its more dependable camera system and longer software support than the Razr+ (2023), the Z Flip 5 might just be the ideal Galaxy clamshell foldable. That, of course, applies to users who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

But should you really dismiss the Motorola flip phone from last year? It would appear not.

Consider the Razr+ (2023) as well


If you don't wish to pay almost $800 for your next flip phone (which isn't even the latest generation), how does paying roughly $600 for the Razr+ sound? The 2023-released handset now enjoys a head-turning 40% markdown, landing it just under the $599.99 mark. That's $400 off its regular retail price of almost $1,000!

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Save $400 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is now $400 cheaper at Amazon and a real dream for many users! It might just be the ideal Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative at that massive 40% discount. Go ahead and get one soon!
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

With the lower asking price, you naturally have to settle for shorter three-year software support and a slightly less capable camera on the HDR front. What's more, this fella arrives with 256GB of storage, while the Samsung offers twice as much, plus it features a slightly less impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. On the other hand, the Motorola phone sports faster charging speeds, taking less than an hour to replenish its 3,800mAh battery.

We also can't ignore the significantly more usable 3.6-inch outer screen on the Razr+ (2023). Last but surely not least, this handset offers snappier 165Hz refresh rates on both the outer and inner 6.9-inch display. Don't go before checking out other important differences via our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Razr Plus (2023) review.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Deals History
15 stories
28 Sep, 2024
The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB is now $320 cheaper at Amazon
09 Sep, 2024
The powerful Galaxy Z Flip 5 is flipping realities at a hefty discount on Amazon
26 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB outshines the new Z Flip 6 after a hefty discount on Amazon
16 Jul, 2024
Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
20 Jun, 2024
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount

Latest News

Google Maps on Android Auto gets easier home and work address editing
Google Maps on Android Auto gets easier home and work address editing
Thinnest phone bezels aren't on iPhone 16 Pro but on these Oppo Find X8 images
Thinnest phone bezels aren't on iPhone 16 Pro but on these Oppo Find X8 images
Weekly deals roundup: The new Apple Watch Series 10 joins the old Pixel 8 and more in the spotlight
Weekly deals roundup: The new Apple Watch Series 10 joins the old Pixel 8 and more in the spotlight
Reputable leaker confirms 16GB RAM for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Reputable leaker confirms 16GB RAM for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Huawei's Mate XT isn't likely to stand alone in the tri-foldable arena for long
Huawei's Mate XT isn't likely to stand alone in the tri-foldable arena for long
Amazon's head-turning Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal is still up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless