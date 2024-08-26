Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB outshines the new Z Flip 6 after a hefty discount on Amazon

By
If you are in the market for a new fancy clamshell foldable, you are probably eyeing the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung's latest and greatest clamshell star. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the better buy, as it's available at a hefty price cut on Amazon.

How hefty? Well, the retailer is selling the 256GB model for a whopping $250 off its price. This means you'll score a lovely 25% markdown and get a unit for under $750 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today. It's worth noting that the current $250 discount is the biggest the 256GB variant has ever enjoyed on Amazon. So, you can treat yourself to this awesome phone at its lowest price ever at the retailer.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save today!
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be an older phone, but it's one that packs a punch. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers fast performance and can deal with anything you throw its way. It also takes beautiful photos and can record videos in 4K at 60fps.

Moreover, the phone has a big cover display and lets you run apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Google Maps directly on it without unfolding the handset.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a real bang for your buck and one of the best foldable phones on the market. Furthermore, this fella is even more tempting while on sale for $250 off its price. Therefore, our advice is simple: tap the deal button in this lovely article and get a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage on Amazon now.
Preslav Mladenov
