Best Buy's surprise Black Friday in July sale makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) cheaper than ever

While Samsung has yet to yield to all the public pressure calling for an affordable Galaxy Z-series foldable, Motorola is currently selling not one and not two but three different Razr devices at significantly lower prices than both the hot new Z Flip 6 and last year's Z Flip 5.

These include the very recently released Razr (2024) mid-ranger, as well as the aptly named Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023), and if you hurry, the latter high-end handset can be yours at a new record low price of $599.99 with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements.

Motorola razr+

2023 Release, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's down from the $999.99 "typically" charged by Motorola and major third-party US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for the unlocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered foldable in a single 256GB storage variant, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should mention many hefty discounts of up to $350 have been offered in the last few months pretty much across the nation.

Still, Best Buy's just-started Black Friday in July event, which is clearly meant to overshadow Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza tomorrow, makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) more affordable than ever before, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at.

The same goes for this bad boy's absolutely massive 6.9-inch primary display and 3.6-inch second screen, both of which offer support for ultra-high refresh rate technology, thus sealing this $599.99 deal basically by themselves.

When you add that large 3,800mAh battery equipped with 30W charging capabilities into the equation, as well as the respectable 8GB RAM count paired with that aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space, you're likely to conclude that this is not only one of the best foldables available today, but one of the greatest value propositions of the entire mobile industry.

Granted, that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is no longer very impressive, at least by 2024 high-end standards, which is why Best Buy is clearly smart to no longer charge a high-end price for last year's Razr Plus flagship. You can consider this one of the best budget 5G phones around right now, as well as a smarter overall choice than both the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024).
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

