Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with free storage upgrade, $200 gift card, and a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on Amazon

Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
Happy Unpacked Day, and welcome sweet savings on the best clamshell phone for 2024, the Galaxy Z Flip 6! Yep, Samsung's latest clamshell star is finally official and available for pre-order right now!

For instance, you can pre-order your brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 6 on Amazon, where the 512GB version of this beauty is available with a free storage upgrade. This means you can snag it for the price of the 256GB model and save $120. In addition to that, Amazon is offering a free $200 gift card when pre-ordering the new Flip phone. So, your total savings will be $320 if you don't waste time and pre-order your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 through this sweet Amazon deal.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB on Amazon and save $320!

Secure a free storage upgrade when you pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 on Amazon. Plus, receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card. You can also bundle your new Flip ^ with a pair of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Act fast and save today!
$320 off (23%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and save up to $820 with a trade-in

Pre-order the latest flip phone from Samsung on the official site and score a free storage upgrade worth $120. Trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $650. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off with the reserve credit. Additional discounts are available for students, too.
$820 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1219 99
Pre-order at Samsung


If you need new earbuds as well, Amazon is also letting you bundle your fancy Galaxy Z Flip 6 with Samsung's all-new top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Furthermore, by pre-ordering Samsung's new clamshell star, you'll become eligible for a free 90-day trial period of the Individual plan of Amazon Music Unlimited.

So, as you can see, Amazon is feeling generous right now, letting you score sweet savings when going for the incredible Galaxy Z Flip 6. Of course, this offer won't stay available forever. That's why we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of it today, since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a real gem of a smartphone.

First, its clamshell design allows it to literally fold in half, which automatically increases its cool factor — and portability. Additionally, it's powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle anything. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery, which is a serious boost from the 3,700mAh power cell found on its predecessor. And with seven years of software updates and seven years of security patches, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will serve you faithfully for quite a lot of time. So, don't dilly-dally and save on your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

Loading Comments...

