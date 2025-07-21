The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back in the spotlight at a stunning 44% off
Amazon's exclusive sale brings the old but gold Galaxy Z Flip 5 back in the spotlight.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a hardcore Samsung fan looking for your next flip phone under $630? How about the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Sure, it's not the newest kid on the block, but you can now get it for nearly half off at Amazon. Yep, the ~$1,120 512GB model is down by $492, diving to its lowest price at the merchant.
In case you're wondering, Amazon's promo is exclusive, meaning no merchant matches the current discount. In fact, the model is out of stock at the official store and Best Buy, while Walmart sells select models at significantly smaller markdowns. And let's be real: it’s not every day you can score a Samsung foldable at nearly half price.
Since it's a somewhat older smartphone, this bad boy clearly doesn't arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Instead, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, delivering a smooth and reliable daily experience and some potential for demanding tasks.
Add decent camera performance and software support through Android 17 to the mix, and you've got a device that's well worth considering. While it's not the most impressive Samsung foldable to date, it's hard to ignore at 44% off. Get yours and save at Amazon or take advantage of Samsung's pre-order deal on the Z Flip 7 while it lasts.
Don't feel like settling for a 2023 flip phone? The latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a good alternative, provided you have the right device to swap. Right now, the Android phone is up for pre-order for up to $720 off. The promo requires an eligible device trade-in and includes a free storage upgrade. In other words, you get it for as low as $499.99, but again — you'd have to spare an eligible device in good condition to save that much.
But what makes the 2023-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 worth considering, aside from its 44% markdown? Well, it has a premium design, a 3.4-inch Flex Screen, and a pretty good-looking 6.7-inch main display. As we've mentioned in our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, the main display offers gorgeous colors and excellent viewing angles. Moreover, it gets sufficiently bright for a comfortable viewing experience outdoors.
Since it's a somewhat older smartphone, this bad boy clearly doesn't arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Instead, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, delivering a smooth and reliable daily experience and some potential for demanding tasks.
Add decent camera performance and software support through Android 17 to the mix, and you've got a device that's well worth considering. While it's not the most impressive Samsung foldable to date, it's hard to ignore at 44% off. Get yours and save at Amazon or take advantage of Samsung's pre-order deal on the Z Flip 7 while it lasts.
