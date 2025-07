The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back in the spotlight at a stunning 44% off

Save 44% on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 $492 off (44%) Amazon's exclusive sale knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 5 down by 44%. The promo is only available on the 512GB variant in Graphite. It might not last too long, so you might want to hurry up if you want to save $492 on this flip phone. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 7: pre-order for up to $720 off $499 99 $1219 99 $720 off (59%) Alternatively, you can pre-order the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung. Right now, the official store gives you a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. You can get an extra discount of up to $600 with eligible device trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Z Flip 7

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Are you a hardcore Samsung fan looking for your next flip phone under $630? How about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ? Sure, it's not the newest kid on the block, but you can now get it for nearly half off at Amazon. Yep, the ~$1,120 512GB model is down by $492, diving to its lowest price at the merchant.In case you're wondering, Amazon's promo is exclusive, meaning no merchant matches the current discount. In fact, the model is out of stock at the official store and Best Buy, while Walmart sells select models at significantly smaller markdowns. And let's be real: it’s not every day you can score a Samsung foldable at nearly half price.Don't feel like settling for a 2023 flip phone? The latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a good alternative, provided you have the right device to swap. Right now, the Android phone is up for pre-order for up to $720 off. The promo requires an eligible device trade-in and includes a free storage upgrade. In other words, you get it for as low as $499.99, but again — you'd have to spare an eligible device in good condition to save that much.But what makes the 2023-releasedworth considering, aside from its 44% markdown? Well, it has a premium design, a 3.4-inch Flex Screen, and a pretty good-looking 6.7-inch main display. As we've mentioned in our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review , the main display offers gorgeous colors and excellent viewing angles. Moreover, it gets sufficiently bright for a comfortable viewing experience outdoors.Since it's a somewhat older smartphone, this bad boy clearly doesn't arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Instead, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, delivering a smooth and reliable daily experience and some potential for demanding tasks.Add decent camera performance and software support through Android 17 to the mix, and you've got a device that's well worth considering. While it's not the most impressive Samsung foldable to date, it's hard to ignore at 44% off. Get yours and save at Amazon or take advantage of Samsung's pre-order deal on thewhile it lasts.