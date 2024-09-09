30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

The powerful Galaxy Z Flip 5 is flipping realities at a hefty discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5, unfolded with its display turned on
Wonderful news, fellow deal hunter! You can currently buy one of the absolute best clamshell foldable phones at a lovely discount on Amazon and save big in the process!

The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage is discounted by 25%, letting you snatch one for under $750, saving you $250. It's also worth noting that the discount brings this awesome phone to its lowest price on Amazon, which makes this deal even more enticing.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage space for $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bang for your buck. Save while you can!
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Granted, a third-party seller is offering the price cut, but you have a 30-day refund period in case you aren't happy with your purchase. We suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this deal now, as it has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and may expire soon.

Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivers fast performance and can handle any task without hiccups. Additionally, it takes good-looking pictures with its 12 MP wide and ultrawide cameras and 10 MP snapper for selfies. It can also capture videos in 4K at 60fps.

Another cool feature of this handsome fella is its big cover display, from which you can run apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Google Maps. So, you won't need to unfold the phone for every single thing, which is pretty awesome.

So, in conclusion, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be an older model, but it's a real bargain, offering fast performance, a clamshell foldable design, and nice camera capabilities at a lower price. But that offer won't stay available forever. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of this sweet article and score a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Deals History
14 stories
09 Sep, 2024
The powerful Galaxy Z Flip 5 is flipping realities at a hefty discount on Amazon
26 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB outshines the new Z Flip 6 after a hefty discount on Amazon
16 Jul, 2024
Amazon drops Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Z Flip 5 to mind-blowing Prime Day 2024 prices
20 Jun, 2024
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
23 May, 2024
Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

Amazon and Best Buy are now selling the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at an unbeatable discount
Amazon and Best Buy are now selling the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at an unbeatable discount
Google under EU scrutiny for Android Auto restrictions, shows signs of progress
Google under EU scrutiny for Android Auto restrictions, shows signs of progress
Apple Watch Series 10 takes one step forward and two back in health tracking
Apple Watch Series 10 takes one step forward and two back in health tracking
Telegram will now allow people to report illegal content in private chats
Telegram will now allow people to report illegal content in private chats
Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time
Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time
One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker
One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless