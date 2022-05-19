Early Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 benchmark delivers good news for power users





Of course, you can never be 100 percent certain of anything concerning an unreleased device like the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 until their makers actually hold a formal announcement, but those recently leaked renders and a freshly revealed benchmark clearly fall into the "99.9 percent confirmed" category.





Yes, boys and girls, we finally have (unofficial) confirmation today of one of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 's most significant upgrades over its predecessor, as well as a key advantage the next-gen foldable flagship is expected to hold against all of the best phones available right now, Galaxy S22 Ultra included.

So... much... raw... speed





Benchmarked under the SM-F721U model number, the ultra-high-end handset we're looking at today is surely the Z Flip 4, following in the footsteps of the SM-F711, aka Z Flip 3. Like the actual phone it's powering, the SM-F721U "motherboard" is hiding under a seemingly cryptic "taro" codename, although it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out exactly what processor we're dealing with here.





With its octa-core CPU comprised of one quad cluster clocked at 1.8 GHz, three 2.75 GHz cores, and a final single 3.19 GHz nucleus, this ARM-based bad boy clearly aims to improve on the 1.7 + 2.4 + 3 GHz configuration of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found inside the likes of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.













Naturally, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty much guaranteed to share this state-of-the-art silicon with its Z Fold 4 cousin, similar to how last year's Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 came packing the same processor. But that was the "regular" Snapdragon 888 rather than the Plus version, which matched the specification of the S21 family.





While we can't rely on Geekbench scores to provide an accurate picture of a phone's real-world performance (especially when it comes to Galaxy devices ), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is widely rumored to bring significant enhancements to the table compared to the non-Plus processor, in part thanks to the CPU clock speeds listed above and in part due to TSMC replacing Samsung itself as a chip manufacturer.

All the other Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs in one place





By no means surprising, today's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus "confirmation" is joined by a few even less surprising tidbits, including Android 12 and the same 8GB RAM count used on the Z Flip 3 to save costs compared to the 12 gig memory-packing Z Fold 3





Of course, the Z Flip 4's display, battery, and camera information remains up in the air... if you choose to rely exclusively on this pre-release performance evaluation, with numerous reports and credible leaks in recent months however leaving very few questions unanswered.









We basically know already that the Z Flip 3 design will not be changed much, with the Z Flip 4 gaining just a little bit of girth to accommodate a considerably larger 3,700mAh battery than last year's 3,300mAh cell. Both the primary 6.7-inch and secondary 1.9-inch screens are likely to go largely unchanged, and unless Samsung reconsiders at the last minute, any kind of S Pen support seems out of the question.



