Fresh rumors zero in on several key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 features





Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 haven't leaked in the flesh (or in any credible renders) just yet, multiple recent reports and predictions from relatively trustworthy insiders and tipsters seem to suggest this generation will be all about visual refinement rather than radical transformation.

No under-display camera for the Galaxy Z Flip 4





If you're the kind of user who absolutely has to own the latest technologies and most groundbreaking features under the sun, you'll probably be inclined to ignore this year's sequel to the incredibly successful Galaxy Z Flip 3 in favor of the (presumably way costlier) Z Fold 4.





One of the main reasons is likely to be an "outdated" hole punch screen, which is apparently not going anywhere . We're obviously talking about the primary (aka inner) display of the Z Flip 4, which is expected to more or less retain the 6.7-inch diagonal of its predecessor while snubbing the UDC (under display camera) or UPC (under panel camera) "trend" started by the Galaxy Z Fold 3









As it turns out, this isn't quite ready to become a widespread trend just yet, having been ignored by the state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. If you followed our Z Fold 3 coverage, you might remember we weren't exactly impressed by either the quality or the look of that modest 4MP under-display shooter, so at the end of the day, a good old fashioned hole punch could prove a better (and cheaper) solution for the Z Flip 4.





With no built-in S Pen, a "slightly larger" outer screen, "slightly larger" battery, and possibly, a triple rear-facing camera system in tow without "dramatic" improvements compared to the Z Flip 3's dual 12MP shooter setup, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sure sounds like it could be priced very reasonably and easily become a major box-office hit.





We're expecting a similar $1,000 starting price as the Z Flip 4's predecessor, with the cover display likely to jump from 1.9 to "more than" 2 inches and a small but potentially noticeable battery capacity increase of between 10 and 20 percent.

"Super UTG" tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 4





We already know that, unlike the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 is all but guaranteed to integrate a Galaxy Note (and S22 Ultra)-style silo for housing an S Pen that you'll no longer have to pay extra for.





If the latest rumor proves accurate, Samsung will focus on improving this bad boy's durability in addition to its productivity and functionality with so-called "Super UTG" technology.









As some of you might be aware, UTG stands for Ultra Thin Glass, which... kind of tells you everything you need to know about the screen protection of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 . This "ultra thin glass" layer will apparently be taken to the next level on 2022's Galaxy Z Fold 4... somehow, upgrading the phone's hardness to withstand more daily abuse, including from its bundled stylus.





You can expect better scratch resistance at the very least, although something tells us Samsung will try to make its next-gen foldable flagship better equipped to handle drops as well.





Of course, only time can tell how big of a difference the new technology will actually make out in the real world, with both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 likely to see daylight at some point in August at a presumably glamorous Unpacked event.