Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the affordable foldable of your dreams right now
If you've been dreaming to get a high-end foldable device at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android smartphone ever since the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold came to light back in 2019, the time has finally come to open your eyes (and your wallet) and make your affordable $539.99 (or $589.99) purchase.
That's how much the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs today (and today only) at Woot in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively. Released a little over a year ago and permanently discounted on the heels of its sequel's launch, the decidedly eye-catching 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is still priced at $700 and up at retailers like Amazon.
Of course, with Woot's 24-hour-only sale being a pre-Black Friday thing, you'll have to trust (without any sort of corroborating evidence) that the unlocked Z Flip 3 will not get even cheaper tomorrow, next week for Cyber Monday, or anytime in the coming weeks for Christmas.
Keep in mind that today's deal includes a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty, which is a very important thing when buying a phone known to be considerably more fragile than your traditional slab.
Naturally, this year's Z Flip 4 is better... but also costlier, even at its highest Black Friday 2022 discounts, and when all is said and done, the differences between the two clamshells are not significant enough to make Woot's completely unprecedented Z Flip 3 offer feel like a dud.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 essentially share the exact same 6.7-inch primary display and 1.9-inch cover screen, as well as the same dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, single 10MP selfie shooter, 8GB RAM count, and even the same software following recent updates to Android 13 with One UI 5 on top.
While the Z Flip 3's battery life is not ideal, its 3,300mAh cell capacity is more than enough to leave 2020's Motorola Razr 5G in the dust... at a lower price. The only cheaper foldable we can think of is obviously Microsoft's OG Surface Duo, but that thing has a much longer list of flaws and weaknesses compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not to mention that its dual-screen design makes it a different animal altogether.
