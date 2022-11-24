Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the affordable foldable of your dreams right now

finally





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $539 99 Buy at Woot





Of course, with Woot's 24-hour-only sale being a pre-Black Friday thing, you'll have to trust (without any sort of corroborating evidence) that the unlocked Z Flip 3 will not get even cheaper tomorrow, next week for Cyber Monday, or anytime in the coming weeks for Christmas.





Keep in mind that today's deal includes a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty, which is a very important thing when buying a phone known to be considerably more fragile than your traditional slab.









While the Z Flip 3's battery life is not ideal, its 3,300mAh cell capacity is more than enough to leave 2020's Motorola Razr 5G in the dust... at a lower price. The only cheaper foldable we can think of is obviously Microsoft's OG Surface Duo, but that thing has a longer list of flaws and weaknesses compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not to mention that its dual-screen design makes it a different animal altogether.





If you've been dreaming to get a high-end foldable device at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android smartphone ever since the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold came to light back in 2019, the time hascome to open your eyes (and your wallet) and make your affordable $539.99 (or $589.99) purchase.