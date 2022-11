Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the affordable foldable of your dreams right now

finally





That's how much the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs today (and today only) at Woot in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively. Released a little over a year ago and permanently discounted on the heels of its sequel's launch , the decidedly eye-catching 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is still priced at $700 and up at retailers like Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $539 99 Buy at Woot





Of course, with Woot's 24-hour-only sale being a pre-Black Friday thing, you'll have to trust (without any sort of corroborating evidence) that the unlocked Z Flip 3 will not get even cheaper tomorrow, next week for Cyber Monday, or anytime in the coming weeks for Christmas.





Keep in mind that today's deal includes a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty, which is a very important thing when buying a phone known to be considerably more fragile than your traditional slab.





Naturally, this year's Z Flip 4 is better... but also costlier, even at its highest Black Friday 2022 discounts , and when all is said and done, the differences between the two clamshells are not significant enough to make Woot's completely unprecedented Z Flip 3 offer feel like a dud.





Check out all of the top Black Friday Galaxy deals available right now;

Also check out this complete Black Friday phone deals guide.









While the Z Flip 3's battery life is not ideal, its 3,300mAh cell capacity is more than enough to leave much longer list of flaws and weaknesses compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not to mention that its dual-screen design makes it a different animal altogether. While the Z Flip 3's battery life is not ideal, its 3,300mAh cell capacity is more than enough to leave 2020's Motorola Razr 5G in the dust... at a lower price. The only cheaper foldable we can think of is obviously Microsoft's OG Surface Duo , but that thing has alonger list of flaws and weaknesses compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not to mention that its dual-screen design makes it a different animal altogether.





If you've been dreaming to get a high-end foldable device at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android smartphone ever since the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold came to light back in 2019, the time hascome to open your eyes (and your wallet) and make your affordable $539.99 (or $589.99) purchase.