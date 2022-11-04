Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality

well





Microsoft Surface Duo 4G LTE, AT&T Locked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $279 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Duo 4G LTE, AT&T Locked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $329 99 Buy at Woot





The latest one is among the best we've ever seen, knocking Microsoft's rookie dual-screen handset effort down to $279.99 in a 128GB storage configuration and $329.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





These are completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by Woot together with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for a few days only, which means bargain hunters have (almost) nothing to stop them from pulling the trigger right away.





The biggest inconvenience is by far the obligation to use this ultra-affordable device on AT&T... as well as its obvious software shortcomings and decidedly mediocre hardware specs. Once upon a time priced at an insane $1,400 and up, the first-gen Surface Duo is however arguably powerful enough for just 280 bucks, with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 gigs of RAM under the hood.





On the software side of things, the Android 12L update rollout has finally kicked off less than two weeks ago, and although that doesn't solve all of the glaring flaws reported at launch, it undeniably improves the overall user experience and productivity chops of the Surface Duo enough to make this hot new Woot deal a must-buy ahead of the holidays.





Of course, the key selling point remains the tablet-sized 8.1-inch AMOLED display capable of flexing into a 5.6-inch position better suited for one-hand operation. That's a pretty amazing degree of versatility from such an incredibly cheap product, don't you think?