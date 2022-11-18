Samsung rolls out Android 13 (One UI 5) update to last-gen foldable smartphones
It’s only been a couple of days since Samsung started to push out the highly-anticipated Android 13 (One UI 5) update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and now the last-generation models are getting the update too.
Although not actually confirmed by Samsung, XDA Developers reports that many Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 noticed a stable Android 13 build is now being pushed to their phones. The only catch is that the update seems to be rolled out to One UI 5 beta testers in select regions, so if you didn’t enroll in the beta program, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer.
One other thing that we’ve learned about the update is that it comes with the latest November 2022 security patch. If you’ve been part of the One UI 5 beta program, then you already know what to expect from this massive Android update.
It’s hard to guess when Samsung will actually start pushing out the update to everyone who owns either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it’s safe to same that it won’t be long now. On the other hand, if you’re eligible for the One UI 5 stable update, you may want to head to the Software update tab and try to download it.
At the time of writing, the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was rolling out to the global variants (SM-F926B and SM-F711B), but, as mentioned earlier, only to those who participated in the One UI 5 beta program.
Apart from the usual Android 13 new features and improvements, Samsung’s own additions are just as important. New Bixby enhanced features, One UI modes, as well as lots of additional customization options are part of the changes added by Samsung to make Android look and feel rather unique on its Galaxy devices.
