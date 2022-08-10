Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here, but if Samsung's hot new and refined Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 don't impress you much in their commercial form, there's some good... and some not-so-good news to report on the previous-generation foldable front today.
In lack of a Galaxy Z Flip Lite model that no one really expected to materialize after such rumors faded away a long time ago, it looks like last year's Z Flip 3 5G is set to become the budget-friendly option in Samsung's foldable portfolio this fall.
Originally priced at $999.99 and repeatedly marked down to 850 and even 800 bucks in recent months, the "outdated" Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is now ready to drop to $899.99 permanently. That... doesn't exactly sound like an unmissable offer, especially considering the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and pre-order gifts currently available for early adopters, but it does make room for heftier discounts down the line.
For the time being, your top Z Flip 3 buying option with no strings attached remains Amazon, where the unlocked device is sold at $150 below its original $999.99 sticker price. At the end of the day, arguably the most important thing to mention here is that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will continue to live on after the highly anticipated launch of its successor to the world's best-selling foldable throne, which is unfortunately not what we can say about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
This 5G-enabled bad boy will apparently be discontinued... at some point in the near future, with Samsung still charging a whopping and totally unwarranted $1,800 for an unlocked unit on its official US website at the time of this writing.
Of course, the same ultra-sophisticated device is sold by Amazon for 600 bucks less than that, which is actually not the highest ever discount offered by the e-commerce giant on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. That being said, there are obviously no guarantees deeper price cuts will return anytime soon, and there's a good possibility the extravagant phone will run out of stock altogether in the relatively near future. So, yeah, if you still want it, you might want to go for it right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: