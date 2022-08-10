 Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here, but if Samsung's hot new and refined Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 don't impress you much in their commercial form, there's some good... and some not-so-good news to report on the previous-generation foldable front today.

In lack of a Galaxy Z Flip Lite model that no one really expected to materialize after such rumors faded away a long time ago, it looks like last year's Z Flip 3 5G is set to become the budget-friendly option in Samsung's foldable portfolio this fall.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Originally priced at $999.99 and repeatedly marked down to 850 and even 800 bucks in recent months, the "outdated" Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is now ready to drop to $899.99 permanently. That... doesn't exactly sound like an unmissable offer, especially considering the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and pre-order gifts currently available for early adopters, but it does make room for heftier discounts down the line.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $200 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900.
$200 off (20%) Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $300 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$300 off (17%) Gift
$1499 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

For the time being, your top Z Flip 3 buying option with no strings attached remains Amazon, where the unlocked device is sold at $150 below its original $999.99 sticker price. At the end of the day, arguably the most important thing to mention here is that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will continue to live on after the highly anticipated launch of its successor to the world's best-selling foldable throne, which is unfortunately not what we can say about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This 5G-enabled bad boy will apparently be discontinued... at some point in the near future, with Samsung still charging a whopping and totally unwarranted $1,800 for an unlocked unit on its official US website at the time of this writing.

Of course, the same ultra-sophisticated device is sold by Amazon for 600 bucks less than that, which is actually not the highest ever discount offered by the e-commerce giant on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. That being said, there are obviously no guarantees deeper price cuts will return anytime soon, and there's a good possibility the extravagant phone will run out of stock altogether in the relatively near future. So, yeah, if you still want it, you might want to go for it right now.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless