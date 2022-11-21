Amazon is selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 at up to a crazy $300 discount

all





While most of these festive sales are pretty... well-organized and compact, with the same product fetching the exact same price across virtually all stores around the nation, Amazon appears to have made a habit of running random deals at random times beating every other reputable retailer.

The e-commerce giant, for instance, is currently charging a whopping 300 bucks less than usual for an unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G in a single "Graphite" colorway. The 128 gig storage configuration is "only" marked down by $200, mind you, and the same goes for all other chromatic flavors of Samsung 's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 clamshell powerhouse with twice the local digital hoarding room.





A $200 discount (with no trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or other strings attached) is offered across the board on Samsung's official US website and at retailers like Best Buy at the moment, so Amazon's killer new promotion is indeed special... and totally random.





Will it remain one of the greatest Black Friday Galaxy deals of this holiday shopping season? It's never wise to be certain of such things ahead of time, but, yeah, we do believe that's surely going to be the case.





To be clear, Amazon is giving you the absolutely unprecedented opportunity right now to purchase a 256 gig Z Flip 4 at a lower price than a 128GB model, and you don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever... if you hurry.





Something tells us this deal isn't going to last long, although there's obviously also a chance it will eventually expand to other color options, the other storage variant, and maybe even other retailers. But are you willing to risk missing out on the $300 discount?



