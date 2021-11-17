Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Samsung Android Deals Google 5G

Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal lets you save $600 without a trade-in

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal lets you save $600 without a trade-in
While not quite as advanced as the $1,800 and up Galaxy Z Fold 3 from a number of important standpoints, the Z Flip 3 made its highly anticipated debut at a reasonable (by premium foldable standards) price of $999.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.

That undoubtedly made a crucial contribution to the mainstream appeal of Samsung's modern flip phone with a primary 6.7-inch screen and 1.9-inch cover display, which has been in short supply in several big markets for more than a little while now, nevertheless looking destined to become the year's best-selling foldable device.

What's truly amazing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is that you can still get it at a substantial discount on occasion, and if you know where to look, you don't have to trade anything in or meet a whole lot of special requirements to end up spending the normal price of a conventional mid-ranger on this very much unconventional Snapdragon 888 powerhouse.

Check out the crazy new deal right here



Case in point, a killer new Google Fi deal allowing you to save a grand total of $600 with a simple device activation on a new full service plan and a number port-in from a different carrier.

Unfortunately, existing subscribers don't seem to qualify for this promotion, which follows in the footsteps and improves on a somewhat similar deal from August allowing Z Flip 3 5G buyers to save $400.

Your enhanced $600 discount is offered in the form of $200 actually slashed off the aforementioned list price of the foldable high-ender and an additional $400 in Google Fi bill credit. Assuming you'll use the credit (which shouldn't be a problem if you plan to stick with the Big G-owned MVNO more than a few months), you'll basically pay just 400 bucks when all is said and done for a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 5G support, 8 gigs of RAM, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and a 3,300mAh battery equipped with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

There aren't a lot of other strings attached to the massive combined discount, although you will have to transfer your number from your current operator within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email for your hot new phone and you'll also need to keep the "qualifying" handset active on Google Fi for at least 90 consecutive days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Aug 11, 2021, 10:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 5G: key differences
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 5G: key differences
Aug 11, 2021, 9:44 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
DEAL
updated
DEAL
updated
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Nov 02, 2021, 9:44 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
Aug 18, 2021, 5:14 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
100%off $0 Special AT&T 10%off $900 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is here with a 90Hz display and a 3-day battery life
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is here with a 90Hz display and a 3-day battery life
Galaxy for Work: a campaign to bring Samsung tech into the workplace
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy for Work: a campaign to bring Samsung tech into the workplace
Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 eSIM support unlocked by Samsung's Android 12 update
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 eSIM support unlocked by Samsung's Android 12 update
Unusual OnePlus 10 Pro release strategy might end up enraging 'global' buyers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Unusual OnePlus 10 Pro release strategy might end up enraging 'global' buyers
The Moto Watch 100 is an incredibly cheap smartwatch with outstanding battery life
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto Watch 100 is an incredibly cheap smartwatch with outstanding battery life
Instagram will require video selfies for registration to prevent bot-generated accounts
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram will require video selfies for registration to prevent bot-generated accounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless