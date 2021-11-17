Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal lets you save $600 without a trade-in









What's truly amazing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is that you can still get it at a substantial discount on occasion, and if you know where to look, you don't have to trade anything in or meet a whole lot of special requirements to end up spending the normal price of a conventional mid-ranger on this very much unconventional Snapdragon 888 powerhouse.













Case in point, a killer new Google Fi deal allowing you to save a grand total of $600 with a simple device activation on a new full service plan and a number port-in from a different carrier.





Unfortunately, existing subscribers don't seem to qualify for this promotion, which follows in the footsteps and improves on a somewhat similar deal from August allowing Z Flip 3 5G buyers to save $400.





Your enhanced $600 discount is offered in the form of $200 actually slashed off the aforementioned list price of the foldable high-ender and an additional $400 in Google Fi bill credit. Assuming you'll use the credit (which shouldn't be a problem if you plan to stick with the Big G-owned MVNO more than a few months), you'll basically pay just 400 bucks when all is said and done for a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 5G support, 8 gigs of RAM, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and a 3,300mAh battery equipped with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.





There aren't a lot of other strings attached to the massive combined discount, although you will have to transfer your number from your current operator within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email for your hot new phone and you'll also need to keep the "qualifying" handset active on Google Fi for at least 90 consecutive days.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up