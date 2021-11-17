Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal lets you save $600 without a trade-in

Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal lets you save $600 without a trade-in0
That undoubtedly made a crucial contribution to the mainstream appeal of Samsung's modern flip phone with a primary 6.7-inch screen and 1.9-inch cover display, which has been in short supply in several big markets for more than a little while now, nevertheless looking destined to become the year's best-selling foldable device.
Check out the crazy new deal right here
Case in point, a killer new Google Fi deal allowing you to save a grand total of $600 with a simple device activation on a new full service plan and a number port-in from a different carrier.
Your enhanced $600 discount is offered in the form of $200 actually slashed off the aforementioned list price of the foldable high-ender and an additional $400 in Google Fi bill credit. Assuming you'll use the credit (which shouldn't be a problem if you plan to stick with the Big G-owned MVNO more than a few months), you'll basically pay just 400 bucks when all is said and done for a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 5G support, 8 gigs of RAM, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and a 3,300mAh battery equipped with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.
There aren't a lot of other strings attached to the massive combined discount, although you will have to transfer your number from your current operator within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email for your hot new phone and you'll also need to keep the "qualifying" handset active on Google Fi for at least 90 consecutive days.