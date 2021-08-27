It's easy to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a $400 discount now, but there's a catch





But what if we told you the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse could be yours for another $400 less than that? It's true, Boost Mobile has the refined, upgraded but still flawed flip phone on sale at a measly $599.99 in a single black color with pretty much no strings attached at the time of this writing.





As far as we can tell, you don't need to open a new line of service or port in an existing number from a different mobile network operator and you certainly don't have to trade anything in to score that irresistible and presumably unbeatable discount for many months to come.













That being said, we're pretty sure you'll find unlocking the device for use on another carrier next to impossible after purchasing it from Boost, so you'll probably have to stick with the Dish-owned brand for at least a year if you actually want to get cell service out of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G













Speaking of asking things, it might not hurt to reach out to Best Buy and check the retailer's willingness to price match Boost Mobile. A bunch of Slickdeals commenters claim to have had great success lowering the $999.99 list price by $400 that way, and it doesn't look like upfront carrier activations are an obligatory requirement. Good luck!





