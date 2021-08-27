Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G Boost

It's easy to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a $400 discount now, but there's a catch

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
It's easy to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a $400 discount now, but there's a catch
Although not exactly affordable by, say, 2018 flagship standards, the $999.99 price point of the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is undoubtedly one of the foldable phone's biggest strengths, undercutting its not-so-great predecessor by almost 400 bucks back at launch.

But what if we told you the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse could be yours for another $400 less than that? It's true, Boost Mobile has the refined, upgraded but still flawed flip phone on sale at a measly $599.99 in a single black color with pretty much no strings attached at the time of this writing.

As far as we can tell, you don't need to open a new line of service or port in an existing number from a different mobile network operator and you certainly don't have to trade anything in to score that irresistible and presumably unbeatable discount for many months to come.

Check out the deal here



That being said, we're pretty sure you'll find unlocking the device for use on another carrier next to impossible after purchasing it from Boost, so you'll probably have to stick with the Dish-owned brand for at least a year if you actually want to get cell service out of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Said service is currently provided by T-Mobile, mind you, but Dish is working on considerably reducing its reliance on the magenta-tinted giant following a number of very public conflicts, which means both your 4G LTE and 5G access could soon be supplied by AT&T instead. 

Either way, nationwide coverage shouldn't be a problem for bargain hunters looking to join the foldable craze right now. Granted, we don't expect Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 to crack our list of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021 due to a number of noticeable weaknesses, but at $599.99, that's probably a little too much to ask.

Speaking of asking things, it might not hurt to reach out to Best Buy and check the retailer's willingness to price match Boost Mobile. A bunch of Slickdeals commenters claim to have had great success lowering the $999.99 list price by $400 that way, and it doesn't look like upfront carrier activations are an obligatory requirement. Good luck!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
Aug 11, 2021, 10:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 5G: key differences
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 5G: key differences
Aug 11, 2021, 9:44 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
DEAL
updated
DEAL
updated
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
4 hours ago, by Iskren Gaidarov
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
Aug 18, 2021, 5:14 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
$28 Special AT&T 30%off $700 Special BestBuy $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy
Lenovo has three new Android tablets you can buy in the US... at cool launch discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Lenovo has three new Android tablets you can buy in the US... at cool launch discounts
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless