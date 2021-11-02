Notification Center

Samsung Deals

T-Mobile is taking $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile is taking a grand off your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 without any trade-ins involved, tips the T-Mo Report, as long as a new premium line of service is activated, and this is an offer for both new and existing customers. For non-premium new line activations, the Samsung foldable phone discount is $500.

The promotion is valid for subscribers who would sign up for a T-Mobile 5G plan like Magenta MAX, with a limit of four discounted foldable devices per account, as you can see from the leaked internal material below.


Given the Galaxy Z Fold 3's MSRP of $1800, a $1000 off is quite the discount, but it will be even more valuable if you get the $999.99 Z Flip 3 which T-Mobile will essentially pay you a cent to have in your dedicated jeans pocket.


If you don't want to sign up for a new and expensive plan, you can always get the T-Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 version directly from Samsung with the most generous trade-in offers there are.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$600off $400 Special T-Mobile $700off $350 Special Samsung $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

