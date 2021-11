T-Mobile is taking $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Given the Galaxy Z Fold 3's MSRP of $1800, a $1000 off is quite the discount, but it will be even more valuable if you get the $999.99 Z Flip 3 which T-Mobile will essentially pay you a cent to have in your dedicated jeans pocket.

The promotion is valid for subscribers who would sign up for a T-Mobile 5G plan like Magenta MAX , with a limit of four discounted foldable devices per account, as you can see from the leaked internal material below.