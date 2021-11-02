T-Mobile is taking $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

T-Mobile is taking $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 30
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The promotion is valid for subscribers who would sign up for a T-Mobile 5G plan like Magenta MAX, with a limit of four discounted foldable devices per account, as you can see from the leaked internal material below.
Given the Galaxy Z Fold 3's MSRP of $1800, a $1000 off is quite the discount, but it will be even more valuable if you get the $999.99 Z Flip 3 which T-Mobile will essentially pay you a cent to have in your dedicated jeans pocket.
If you don't want to sign up for a new and expensive plan, you can always get the T-Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 version directly from Samsung with the most generous trade-in offers there are.