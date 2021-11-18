Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos0
As you can imagine, these will be inspired and heavily influenced by customer feedback currently being gathered for the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Naturally, the chromatic options and combinations of upcoming members of the Bespoke smartphone family are not etched in stone, so if you have anything in mind, now might be a good time to voice your suggestions.
The same most likely goes for the even more eye-catching yellow shade, which almost didn't happen for the Z Flip 3 before taking part in the most popular version stateside together with a blue hue and silver frame.
By the way, if you feel like your choices are not as expansive as you'd wish, that was apparently Samsung's intention right from the start, fearing that prospective buyers could be "overwhelmed with too many color options."
The regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G also turned out to be unexpectedly popular with the masses, generating huge demand even by Galaxy Note series standards from past years pretty much worldwide. At the end of the day, our main takeaway from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition design story published on Samsung's official press website is that we're looking at the beginning of a beautiful (both literally and figuratively) initiative set to live on, potentially for many years.