Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos

Although it's still way too early to draw conclusions regarding the long-term mainstream appeal of the Galaxy Bespoke program, the initial demand for this particular handset has clearly been robust enough to make the world's top smartphone vendor think about "future products."





As you can imagine, these will be inspired and heavily influenced by customer feedback currently being gathered for the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Naturally, the chromatic options and combinations of upcoming members of the Bespoke smartphone family are not etched in stone, so if you have anything in mind, now might be a good time to voice your suggestions.





Of the 49 possible versions of the special Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G edition, one model has risen above the pack globally, combining a silver frame with white on both the front and back side. If that sounds a little monotonous, don't worry, the black frame paired with a much flashier pink hue on both sides of the foldable device is also proving pretty successful around the world, which means that the two colors are probably safe as far as 2022 additions to the customization program are concerned.





The same most likely goes for the even more eye-catching yellow shade, which almost didn't happen for the Z Flip 3 before taking part in the most popular version stateside together with a blue hue and silver frame.





By the way, if you feel like your choices are not as expansive as you'd wish, that was apparently Samsung 's intention right from the start, fearing that prospective buyers could be "overwhelmed with too many color options."





Of course, what the company might not want to admit is that the ongoing chip shortages probably made it especially difficult to set very ambitious goals for what's ultimately still somewhat of a niche product.







