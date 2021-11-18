Notification Center

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke 'design story' reveals the most popular color combos

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It certainly took guts of Samsung to hold a special Unpacked event just to showcase new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G colors when everyone was expecting the oft-delayed Galaxy S21 FE 5G to see daylight at last (before being delayed again), but at least according to... Samsung, said gamble appears to have paid off rather handsomely.

Although it's still way too early to draw conclusions regarding the long-term mainstream appeal of the Galaxy Bespoke program, the initial demand for this particular handset has clearly been robust enough to make the world's top smartphone vendor think about "future products."

As you can imagine, these will be inspired and heavily influenced by customer feedback currently being gathered for the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Naturally, the chromatic options and combinations of upcoming members of the Bespoke smartphone family are not etched in stone, so if you have anything in mind, now might be a good time to voice your suggestions.

Of the 49 possible versions of the special Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G edition, one model has risen above the pack globally, combining a silver frame with white on both the front and back side. If that sounds a little monotonous, don't worry, the black frame paired with a much flashier pink hue on both sides of the foldable device is also proving pretty successful around the world, which means that the two colors are probably safe as far as 2022 additions to the customization program are concerned.

The same most likely goes for the even more eye-catching yellow shade, which almost didn't happen for the Z Flip 3 before taking part in the most popular version stateside together with a blue hue and silver frame.

By the way, if you feel like your choices are not as expansive as you'd wish, that was apparently Samsung's intention right from the start, fearing that prospective buyers could be "overwhelmed with too many color options."

Of course, what the company might not want to admit is that the ongoing chip shortages probably made it especially difficult to set very ambitious goals for what's ultimately still somewhat of a niche product.

The regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G also turned out to be unexpectedly popular with the masses, generating huge demand even by Galaxy Note series standards from past years pretty much worldwide. At the end of the day, our main takeaway from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition design story published on Samsung's official press website is that we're looking at the beginning of a beautiful (both literally and figuratively) initiative set to live on, potentially for many years.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile 100%off $0 Special AT&T $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

