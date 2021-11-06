Notification Center

Samsung Android Release dates 5G

Tipster now reveals expected release date for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Tipster now reveals expected release date for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Last night we passed along some information that tipster Jon Prosser had shared on Twitter. To refresh your memory, Prosser was told that pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 line will start on February 8th with a release date of February 18th. He also revealed that the Google Pixel Watch will see the light of day during the first quarter of 2022.

Today, Prosser said in a tweet that Samsung was investigating his Galaxy S22 leaks. He also revealed some more information that Samsung might not be too happy that he shared. Jon says that the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) will be held on January 4th, 2022. There will be no pre-order period, and the phone will be released on January 11th, 2022.

The low-priced version of the Galaxy S21 will sport a plastic back with the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs under the hood depending on where the device is purchased. Both chips were manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 5nm process node. The AMOLED display will weigh in at 6.4-inches carrying a 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be available with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, or you can spring for the unit that comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4370mAh battery that can fast-charge at 25W (as our parrot keeps telling us, "no charger in the box, no charger in the box, Polly wants a cracker, no charger in the box"). The other day we showed you a video of  a Galaxy S21 FE that included a mock-up of the phone's rear panel obtained by Concepts Creator.

Prosser also revealed in his tweet that the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 series will take place on February 8th at 10 am ET. Reiterating his tweet from Friday, he confirmed that pre-orders will begin on the same day with a release date of February 18th.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

