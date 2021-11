Galaxy S21 FE 5G appears in the (plastic) flesh for the first time

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

Awesome camera #Samsung#SamsungGalaxyS21FE@AmreliaRuhezpic.twitter.com/wtZk7lCFEt — Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021









Although the Galaxy S22 flagship may be stealing the show these days when it comes to upcoming Samsung smartphones, there's another soon-to-be-released Galaxy phone fans have been waiting for – the Galaxy S21 FE Recently its marketing materials have leaked , showing us exactly what the phone will look like – quite like the Galaxy S21 , with a similar plastic back and camera island.But now, a Twitter user alleges that they have the phone in their possession and have shared real-life photos of it, giving us an even better idea of what to expect from Samsung's next "Fan Edition" phone.The Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected to be released either this December or in January of 2022, will feature 5G connectivity, a smooth 6.4-inch 120Hz display, as opposed to the more standard 60Hz refresh rate, a holepunch front camera and the Snapdragon 888 processor.According to previous leaks, the S21 FE will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its reasonably-sized 4,500mAh battery will support 15W charging.Unofficial information suggests that the base S21 FE model, which will instead pack 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage will cost 920 EUR, or 776 GBP in the UK.Allegedly to be launched only in Europe and via carriers, it's still likely to earn a spot among the best mid-range affordable flagship phones