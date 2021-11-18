Galaxy S21 FE 5G appears in the (plastic) flesh for the first time

Galaxy S21 FE 5G appears in the (plastic) flesh for the first time0
Recently its marketing materials have leaked, showing us exactly what the phone will look like – quite like the Galaxy S21, with a similar plastic back and camera island.
SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G— Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021
It has plastics back
But it's light weight
no headphone jack
120hz display
Awesome camera #Samsung#SamsungGalaxyS21FE@AmreliaRuhezpic.twitter.com/wtZk7lCFEt
The Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected to be released either this December or in January of 2022, will feature 5G connectivity, a smooth 6.4-inch 120Hz display, as opposed to the more standard 60Hz refresh rate, a holepunch front camera and the Snapdragon 888 processor.
According to previous leaks, the S21 FE will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its reasonably-sized 4,500mAh battery will support 15W charging.
Unofficial information suggests that the base S21 FE model, which will instead pack 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage will cost 920 EUR, or 776 GBP in the UK.
Allegedly to be launched only in Europe and via carriers, it's still likely to earn a spot among the best mid-range affordable flagship phones.