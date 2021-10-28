Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Samsung Android Processors Display

Samsung reports record third quarter revenue despite global chip shortage

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Samsung reports record third quarter revenue despite global chip shortage
According to Engadget, Samsung had a record third-quarter revenue as it reported the U.S. Dollar equivalent of $63.1 billion for the period. That works out to a 10% increase for the top line while operating profit for the quarter came to $13.5 billion (or 26% higher than the operating profit reported during the previous quarter). $22.6 billion in revenue during the quarter came from Sammy's semiconductor business.

Samsungwas able to navigate its chip business through the global chip shortage "by flexibly operating its product mix." Samsung's mobile business also played a huge role in the company's record-breaking third-quarter. Thanks to strong sales of its flagship phones including foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung generated $24.2 billion in revenue during the period from July through September.

Demand for semiconductors improved thanks to strong sales of computers; the latter benefited from the increased number of people working at home because of the pandemic.

The company's profits were impacted by the larger marketing outlays it made for its foldable line. Strong demand for Samsung's phones also led its display business to deliver $7.5 billion in revenue. Earnings for the display segment were helped by strong demand for small to medium OLED panels. Demand for larger-sized displays was sluggish.

Samsung is optimistic about Q4 and 2022 results, but cannot estimate results for the chip business because of the supply issues in that market. For the fourth quarter, the company expects to report higher earnings "due to expanded supply of SoCs and related products for launches of new 5G smartphones in 2022."

The company expects that the Galaxy S22 series will be its first flagship series of the new year with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra kicking off 2022 in January. Meanwhile, investors were happy with the report as the shares soared 2.28% on Wednesday (or $1.45 USD) to $61.22.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Report says AirPods are now out while wired earphones are now in!
by Alan Friedman,  0
Report says AirPods are now out while wired earphones are now in!
Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5
Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts
Instagram replaces swipe up gesture for sharing links with stickers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Instagram replaces swipe up gesture for sharing links with stickers
T-Mobile and Metro now available in Best Buy and Walmart, new deals announced
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile and Metro now available in Best Buy and Walmart, new deals announced
AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless