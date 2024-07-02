Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs might be out of the bag now

The full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs might be out of the bag now
Together with the latest (and clearest) Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 visual leaks, a new report (translated here) purporting to detail pretty much every little thing we need to know about the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will make you wonder if there's any point for Samsung to hold that scheduled July 10 Unpacked event now.

While that's obviously still set to go ahead as planned, it's really hard to imagine how the world's number one smartphone maker and number three smartwatch vendor could surprise us with, well, anything when it finally unveils its highly anticipated and thoroughly leaked new summer crop of gadgets.

These are (probably) the full Galaxy Watch Ultra specs and features


  • 47mm case diameter;
  • 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm overall dimensions;
  • 60.5 grams weight;
  • 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 480 x 480 pixel resolution and 327 ppi density;
  • Titanium body;
  • Sapphire crystal screen protection;
  • 3nm Exynos W1000 processor;
  • 2GB RAM;
  • 32GB storage;
  • 590mAh battery capacity;
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC;
  • Standalone 4G LTE connectivity;
  • Wear OS with One UI Watch 6.0 software;
  • 10 ATM water resistance;
  • IP6X dust protection;
  • MIL-STD-810H certification;
  • Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer;
  • Brightness and geomagnetic sensor;
  • BioActive sensor, temperature, heart rate monitor;
  • Microphone and built-in speaker;
  • Titanium gray with orange strap, titanium silver with black strap, titanium white with white strap color options.

Do we know for sure all these details are 100 percent accurate and reliable? Not really. Do they ring true and perfectly line up with previous rumors, as well as our general expectations for Samsung's first direct rugged rival to the Apple Watch Ultra family? Absolutely.


Of course, what the spec sheet above doesn't contain is any reference to the decidedly unconventional shape of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which may well put off many prospective buyers, especially in combination with the wearable's extravagant projected pricing.

This sits at around €700 in major European markets like France and $700 stateside, which is slightly less than what the Apple Watch Ultra 2 typically costs but still way more than many of the best smartwatches (with conventional, non-rugged designs) out there today.

And these are (most likely) all of the key Galaxy Watch 7 characteristics


  • 40 and 44mm case sizes;
  • 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm/44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm dimensions;
  • 28.9/33.8 grams weight;
  • Aluminum Armor body;
  • Sapphire crystal;
  • 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 432 x 432 pixel resolution and 330 ppi density (40mm version);
  • 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 480 x 480 pixel resolution and 327 ppi density (44mm);
  • Exynos W1000 processor;
  • 2GB RAM;
  • 32GB storage;
  • 300mAh/425mAh battery;
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC;
  • Optional 4G LTE connectivity;
  • Wear OS with One UI Watch 6.0;
  • 5 ATM water resistance;
  • IP6X dust protection;
  • MIL-STD-810H certification;
  • Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer;
  • Brightness and geomagnetic sensor;
  • BioActive sensor, temperature, heart rate monitor;
  • Microphone and built-in speaker;
  • Green and cream colors (40mm), green and silver colors (44mm).

Unlike the one and only Galaxy Watch Ultra variant with a single extra-large case size and built-in cellular support as standard, the non-Ultra Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in two different sizes, each one with two different connectivity options.


The smaller 40mm model sans 4G LTE speeds is today tipped to set Europeans back around €320, with a large 44mm GPS-only variant likely to fetch an additional €30 or so and cellular-capable units purportedly going for €370 and €400 with 40 and 44mm aluminum cases respectively.

That should yield a US pricing structure ranging from as little as $320 to as much as $400, which would probably make the Galaxy Watch 7 just affordable enough to take on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

