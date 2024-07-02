The full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs might be out of the bag now





While that's obviously still set to go ahead as planned, it's really hard to imagine how the world's number one smartphone maker and number three smartwatch vendor could surprise us with, well, anything when it finally unveils its highly anticipated and thoroughly leaked new summer crop of gadgets.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

These are (probably) the full Galaxy Watch Ultra specs and features





47mm case diameter;

47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm overall dimensions;

60.5 grams weight;

1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 480 x 480 pixel resolution and 327 ppi density;

Titanium body;

Sapphire crystal screen protection;

3nm Exynos W1000 processor;

2GB RAM;

32GB storage;

590mAh battery capacity;

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC;

Standalone 4G LTE connectivity;

Wear OS with One UI Watch 6.0 software;

10 ATM water resistance;

IP6X dust protection;

MIL-STD-810H certification;

Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer;

Brightness and geomagnetic sensor;

BioActive sensor, temperature, heart rate monitor;

Microphone and built-in speaker;

Titanium gray with orange strap, titanium silver with black strap, titanium white with white strap color options.



Do we know for sure all these details are 100 percent accurate and reliable? Not really. Do they ring true and perfectly line up with previous rumors , as well as our general expectations for Samsung 's first direct rugged rival to the Apple Watch Ultra family? Absolutely.









Of course, what the spec sheet above doesn't contain is any reference to the decidedly unconventional shape of the Galaxy Watch Ultra , which may well put off many prospective buyers, especially in combination with the wearable's extravagant projected pricing.





And these are (most likely) all of the key Galaxy Watch 7 characteristics





40 and 44mm case sizes;

40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm/44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm dimensions;

28.9/33.8 grams weight;

Aluminum Armor body;

Sapphire crystal;

1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 432 x 432 pixel resolution and 330 ppi density (40mm version);

1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 480 x 480 pixel resolution and 327 ppi density (44mm);

Exynos W1000 processor;

2GB RAM;

32GB storage;

300mAh/425mAh battery;

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC;

Optional 4G LTE connectivity;

Wear OS with One UI Watch 6.0;

5 ATM water resistance;

IP6X dust protection;

MIL-STD-810H certification;

Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer;

Brightness and geomagnetic sensor;

BioActive sensor, temperature, heart rate monitor;

Microphone and built-in speaker;

Green and cream colors (40mm), green and silver colors (44mm).



Galaxy Watch 7 Unlike the one and only Galaxy Watch Ultra variant with a single extra-large case size and built-in cellular support as standard, the non-Ultrais expected to come in two different sizes, each one with two different connectivity options.









The smaller 40mm model sans 4G LTE speeds is today tipped to set Europeans back around €320, with a large 44mm GPS-only variant likely to fetch an additional €30 or so and cellular-capable units purportedly going for €370 and €400 with 40 and 44mm aluminum cases respectively.



