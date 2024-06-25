Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung announces July 10th Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil new devices: reservations now open

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Image credit — Samsung

Samsung is hosting its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th in Paris, France, where it will unveil the next generation of Galaxy AI and showcase the growing Galaxy ecosystem. The star of the show will likely be the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the event will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

To celebrate the occasion, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit and potential savings of up to $1,500 for those who reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy devices on their website before the official launch. In addition, those who reserve could also win a $5,000 Samsung gift card by entering the sweepstakes that will be available at Samsung.com. Reservations open at 7pm ET today, end on July 10th, and you can make yours right away using the links below. Don't miss out!

While the exact details of the new Galaxy devices remain under wraps, the event in Paris promises to be a significant showcase for Samsung's latest advancements in AI and mobile tech. The emphasis on AI suggests we might see new features and capabilities in the next generation of Galaxy devices, just as we did earlier this year with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As far as hardware, we are of course expecting to see the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Beyond the hardware, the focus on the expanding Galaxy ecosystem implies that Samsung is likely to unveil updates or new additions to its suite of software and services. This could include enhancements to Bixby, Samsung's AI assistant, or new features in Samsung Health, SmartThings, or other Samsung apps.

Video Thumbnail

For tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans, the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th is a date to mark on the calendar. It will be interesting to see what Samsung has in store and how these new products and features will shape the future of mobile tech.
