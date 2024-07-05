Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 9: Expectations

Intro

To sum it up, the Galaxy Watch 7 has a potential advantage in the fact that it will probably take standard 20mm and 22mm watch bands, while the Apple Watch 9 uses a proprietary mechanism for its bands. The Apple Watch 9 offers a wide variety of optional bands for every style and taste. There are silicon sport bands, stylish Milanese loops, braided bands, fabric ones with buckle designs, metal bracelets, and many more.However, despite this abundance, theis expected to offer something even cooler. We still don't know what kind of mechanism this model will use, but judging from the previous generation, Samsung will most likely use the same quick-release mechanism from the Galaxy Watch 6 series.This allows, along with Samsung-branded bands (which are also aplenty), for users to slap a regular 20mm or 22mm third party band on the Galaxy Watch. This is cool because you can normally use your favorite leather band, for example, on your newly acquired smartwatch.Going with the traditional watch lugs gives more freedom when choosing a strap and also has a classic look. That being said, there's no right or wrong here, it's just what you like better.To sum it up, thehas a potential advantage in the fact that it will probably take standard 20mm and 22mm watch bands, while the Apple Watch 9 uses a proprietary mechanism for its bands.



Software & Features

WatchOS vs WearOS?





The heart-rate accuracy, sleep tracking, and GPS will be assessed after we put both of these models against each other in our rigorous tests. The Apple Watch 9 is famous for its heart-rate sensor, one of the most accurate in the industry on a non-medical device, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the Galaxy Watch 7 will be able to challenge that.



Battery and Charging Advantage Samsung... possibly

When it comes to charging, the Apple Watch 9 lists 50% in 30 minutes, which is a normal metric for Apple devices. For the Galaxy Watch 7 , we expect similar results to its predecessor: 30 minutes will get you around 40% charge, and a whole charge takes 80 minutes. Of course, we will update this section with real, hard numbers once we carry out our tests. In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch 9 comes with the usual 18-hour claim. Despite all the complaints that have been voiced for the past couple of generations, Apple seems to think that 18 hours is more than enough for everybody.The, on the other hand, is still an unknown variable, but there's a chance we're going to get very similar battery capacities to the previous generation, 300 and 425 mAh for the two models, respectively.We can't judge the actual battery life without running some tests, but we can make an educated guess based on what we saw in previous Galaxy Watch models. With that in mind, we expect theto offer at least more than 18 hours on a single charge, possibly a full 24-hour cycle.When it comes to charging, the Apple Watch 9 lists 50% in 30 minutes, which is a normal metric for Apple devices. For the, we expect similar results to its predecessor: 30 minutes will get you around 40% charge, and a whole charge takes 80 minutes. Of course, we will update this section with real, hard numbers once we carry out our tests.





Models and Prices





Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41mm: from $399 for GPS, $499 for cellular

Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45mm: from $429 for GPS, $529 for cellular

Aluminum 45mm: from $429 for GPS, $529 for cellular Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel 41mm: from $699

Stainless Steel 41mm: from $699 Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel 45mm: from $749 Here's a quick breakdown of all Apple Watch 9 models and prices:





44mm model: $330 for Wi-Fi model, $450 for Cellular The situation with theis still a bit uncertain, as there are several models spewing out from the rumor mill. We're potentially getting aUltra model this year, along with a possible FE version. We can't say if there will be a Classic or a Pro model. Prices are also a mystery, but Samsung probably won't deviate too much from theprices, which are as follows:





Voice Calls and Haptics

Now, when it comes to haptics, the Apple Watch 9 pleasantly surprised us when we reviewed the model. It sports tight and strong vibration, making it almost an industry standard in that regard. We can't comment on the Galaxy Watch 7 yet, but Samsung needs to upgrade the vibration motor inside, as the Galaxy Watch 6 felt a bit weaker and not that precise when we tested it against the Apple Watch 9. When it comes to voice calls, both the Apple Watch 9 and thesupport calling from the watch. Even though theisn't official yet, we're positive that it will come equipped with a microphone and a loudspeaker.Now, when it comes to haptics, the Apple Watch 9 pleasantly surprised us when we reviewed the model. It sports tight and strong vibration, making it almost an industry standard in that regard. We can't comment on theyet, but Samsung needs to upgrade the vibration motor inside, as thefelt a bit weaker and not that precise when we tested it against the Apple Watch 9.



