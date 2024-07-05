Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 9: Expectations
Intro
The official Galaxy Watch 7 unveiling is imminent! We're hours away from this year's Unpacked event on July 10, and for all smartwatch aficionados, there's excitement, and the thrill is getting stronger and stronger with each passing day.
Will the Galaxy Watch 7 be good enough to give the Apple Watch 9 a run for its money, though? That's the question some of you might be asking yourselves, and we're going to try and answer it today. Of course, as the Galaxy Watch 7 isn't official yet, this comparison is a preliminary one, based on leaked information, but you know how it is nowadays, we know pretty much everything about a device long before it hits the shelves.
So, without further ado, let's get to it. This is our Galaxy Watch 7 versus Apple Watch 9 comparison.
Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 9: expected differences
- Apple Watch 9: Rectangular, 1.69" and 1.9" sizes, sharper resolution.
- Galaxy Watch 7: Circular, possibly 1.3" and 1.5" sizes.
- Apple Watch 9: Custom S9 SiP with dual-core CPU, 4-core Neural Engine, 64GB storage.
- Galaxy Watch 7: Exynos W1000 5-core chip, 3nm process, 32GB storage.
- Apple Watch 9: watchOS 10 (seamless for iPhone users).
- Galaxy Watch 7: Potentially Wear OS 5 (wider app selection for Android)
- Galaxy Watch 7: May introduce sleep apnea detection, possibly compatible with Samsung Galaxy Ring for advanced health monitoring.
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
It's hip to be square
There's a conceptual design difference between the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Apple Watch 9. The former relies on the circular design we all know and love, while the Apple Watch 9 has a square-ish design.
The Apple Watch also comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, while the Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to mimic its predecessor with two size options: 40mm and 44mm. However, there are other models in the portfolio, namely the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and possibly the Classic and FE models as well, which will take care of the demand for a bigger or a smaller size.
The Apple Watch 9 features Ion-X glass for the aluminum models and Sapphire Crystal for the stainless steel option. The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, is expected to have Sapphire Crystal glass only, so a slight advantage in that regard.
The display of the Apple Watch 9 is rated at 2,000 nits peak brightness and 1 nit minimum brightness, and indeed, it's one of the best smartwatch displays in the industry. The display of the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a mystery for now, all we know is that we'll be getting two sizes: 1.3 and 1.5 inches, respectively. We expect good brightness figures, though, given that Samsung manufactures and supplies OLED displays for a huge number of other companies, Apple included.
The Apple Watch 9 also comes with two options for materials: an aluminum case or a stainless steel one. We're not sure what material options will be available for the Galaxy Watch 7, but we assume it will be aluminum, as other materials are normally reserved for the Pro, Ultra, or Classic models (Samsung, make up your mind with the model scheme, please!).
Bands
Loops aplenty
The Apple Watch 9 offers a wide variety of optional bands for every style and taste. There are silicon sport bands, stylish Milanese loops, braided bands, fabric ones with buckle designs, metal bracelets, and many more.
However, despite this abundance, the Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to offer something even cooler. We still don't know what kind of mechanism this model will use, but judging from the previous generation, Samsung will most likely use the same quick-release mechanism from the Galaxy Watch 6 series.
Going with the traditional watch lugs gives more freedom when choosing a strap and also has a classic look. That being said, there's no right or wrong here, it's just what you like better.
To sum it up, the Galaxy Watch 7 has a potential advantage in the fact that it will probably take standard 20mm and 22mm watch bands, while the Apple Watch 9 uses a proprietary mechanism for its bands.
This allows, along with Samsung-branded bands (which are also aplenty), for users to slap a regular 20mm or 22mm third party band on the Galaxy Watch. This is cool because you can normally use your favorite leather band, for example, on your newly acquired smartwatch.
Software & Features
WatchOS vs WearOS?
The Galaxy Watch 7 will be equipped with Google's Wear OS 5. We expect the software experience to build upon the extensive array of health-monitoring and wellness functionalities found in previous generations of Galaxy watches, adding even more advanced features.
We expect metrics such as Sleep Score, Sleep Consistency, Body Composition analysis, to return on the Galaxy Watch 7, alongside hundreds of workouts, skin temperature readings, and safety features like fall detection and notifications for irregular heart rhythms.
There might be an integration with the Galaxy Ring baked inside the Galaxy Watch 7, making use of the power and accuracy of the combined sensors on different spots on the hand. We also expect a LTE version that will be able to function more or less independently. Of course, there will be a full rundown of all the features once we have the device on our wrists.
The Apple Watch 9 offers amazing integration with iPhone devices, but it won't work with Android phones, so that's the trade off. Other than that, it has sleep tracking, fitness tracking, fall and crash detection, and women's health features such as menstrual cycle tracking.
The Apple Watch 9, on the other hand, currently runs on WatchOS 10 and comes with a slew of really cool features. The new double-tap gesture is available, and it can be a very useful way of quickly answering a call or snapping a photo.
The heart-rate accuracy, sleep tracking, and GPS will be assessed after we put both of these models against each other in our rigorous tests. The Apple Watch 9 is famous for its heart-rate sensor, one of the most accurate in the industry on a non-medical device, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the Galaxy Watch 7 will be able to challenge that.
Battery and Charging
Advantage Samsung... possibly
In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch 9 comes with the usual 18-hour claim. Despite all the complaints that have been voiced for the past couple of generations, Apple seems to think that 18 hours is more than enough for everybody.
The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, is still an unknown variable, but there's a chance we're going to get very similar battery capacities to the previous generation, 300 and 425 mAh for the two models, respectively.
When it comes to charging, the Apple Watch 9 lists 50% in 30 minutes, which is a normal metric for Apple devices. For the Galaxy Watch 7, we expect similar results to its predecessor: 30 minutes will get you around 40% charge, and a whole charge takes 80 minutes. Of course, we will update this section with real, hard numbers once we carry out our tests.
Models and Prices
Here's a quick breakdown of all Apple Watch 9 models and prices:
- Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41mm: from $399 for GPS, $499 for cellular
- Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45mm: from $429 for GPS, $529 for cellular
- Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel 41mm: from $699
- Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel 45mm: from $749
The situation with the Galaxy Watch 7 is still a bit uncertain, as there are several models spewing out from the rumor mill. We're potentially getting a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra model this year, along with a possible FE version. We can't say if there will be a Classic or a Pro model. Prices are also a mystery, but Samsung probably won't deviate too much from the Galaxy Watch 6 prices, which are as follows:
- 40mm model: $300 for Wi-Fi model, $350 for Cellular
- 44mm model: $330 for Wi-Fi model, $450 for Cellular
Voice Calls and Haptics
When it comes to voice calls, both the Apple Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch 7 support calling from the watch. Even though the Galaxy Watch 7 isn't official yet, we're positive that it will come equipped with a microphone and a loudspeaker.
Now, when it comes to haptics, the Apple Watch 9 pleasantly surprised us when we reviewed the model. It sports tight and strong vibration, making it almost an industry standard in that regard. We can't comment on the Galaxy Watch 7 yet, but Samsung needs to upgrade the vibration motor inside, as the Galaxy Watch 6 felt a bit weaker and not that precise when we tested it against the Apple Watch 9.
Specs
Here's a quick specs comparison for the number nurds out there. Bear in mind that the Galaxy Watch 7 specs are still based on leaks and rumors.
|Specs
|Apple Watch 9
|Galaxy Watch 7
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|41mm / 45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|40mm / 44mm, Wi-Fi + LTE variants*
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|S9 chip
|Exynos W1000*
|Software
|WatchOS 10
|WearOS 5
|Battery and Charging
|18-hour battery life
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|24-hour battery life*
|Sensors
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG*
|New features
|Fall and crash detection
Sleep tracking
Fitness tracking
Double-tap gesture
Apple Pay
Notifications
Voice calls
|Sleep Score *
Sleep Consistency *
Body Composition analysis *
Fall Detection *
Workout tracking *
Notifications *
Samsung Pay *
Voice call support *
*- rumored specs
Summary
Giving a final verdict is literally impossible at the moment, as we're still waiting for the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 7 series on July 10. We can say a few things in advance, though. The usual specifics when it comes to Galaxy smartwatches versus Apple Watch devices are in play here as well.
Normally, if you rock an iPhone, your obvious choice will be to get the Apple Watch 9. Alternatively, Android users will most likely be better off trying the new Galaxy Watch 7. Things get more complicated if you're both an Android and iOS user, and in this case, you'll have to wait for our full review for the final verdict.
