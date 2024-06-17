Apple Watch Series 10 tipped to have larger display and thinner design
Apple Watch Series 9 | Image credit – PhoneArena
As fall approaches, Apple prepares to unveil its latest Watch Series 10, and fresh details begin to surface. Recent reports hint that this year's Apple Watch Series 10 will boast a thinner profile and larger display sizes compared to previous models.
In his latest industry note, renowned Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the upcoming Apple Watch will see sizes grow from the current 41mm and 45mm to approximately 45mm and 49mm, all while sporting a slimmer profile.
This marks a notable shift. The new sizes would essentially match the current larger Series 9 for the smallest watch, while the larger model inches closer to the dimensions of the Ultra screen. Despite this, the Ultra should retain a slightly bulkier build, featuring a thicker titanium frame and a prominent crown guard.
Speaking of the Apple Watch Ultra, Kuo mentioned it will largely stay unchanged this year. However, there is potential for a new dark or black case color option, provided production meets expectations.
The specifications of the Apple Watch Ultra model will remain roughly the same. If production yields meet expectations, new case color options (black/dark) may be introduced.
– Ming-Chi Kuo, Medium, June 2024
Later this year, Apple reportedly plans to integrate 3D printing technology into the manufacturing of Apple Watch components, following successful testing that has greatly enhanced production efficiency. According to Kuo, BLT will be the supplier for these 3D-printed components.
The rumored slimmer chassis aligns with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's reports, suggesting Apple's upcoming products —iPhone, Watch, and MacBook Pro models—are set to feature thinner designs, following the trend set by the iPad Pro M4 (2024).
Render of how the Apple Watch Series 10 could look like | Image credit – Shea/Concept Central
Moreover, there have been persistent rumors surrounding a significant Apple Watch hardware overhaul. This includes talk of a new magnetic band attachment system aimed at slimming down the design.
As the Series 10 coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original Apple Watch announcement, there is speculation it might be branded as the Apple Watch X, following the tradition set by the iPhone.
