Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Galaxy Watch 7: first look at Samsung's new wearables

Galaxy Watch 7 , and most 20mm and 22mm quick release bands should fit, along with bands from previous generations of Galaxy Watches.



The Galaxy Watch Ultra has the release buttons on the watch, similar to the Apple Watch in that regard, and it uses proprietary bands. That being said, there's a healthy number of band options on Samsung.com, so this shouldn't be viewed as a major disadvantage.



Software & Features

Wear OS 5 enters the stage





Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches to feature Wear OS 5, the most powerful version of Wear OS to date, and it's paired with Samsung's Exynos W1000, the first 3nm Exynos chip in a wearable. There's also a new BioActive Sensor system, encapsulating in itself a wide array of sensors (optical bio-signal sensor, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis), alongside a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor.



The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 use this array of sensors to offer holistic health and fitness tracking. Both watches can track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining various exercises with the Workout Routine feature, and the Body composition reading is back with body mass index, fat percentage, muscle mass, etc.



There are some new features on the AI front, of course, helping to detect things such as Sleep apnea, low heart rates, and irregular heart rhythm. Both watches can measure blood pressure (only in certain markets that have certified the system), and there's a new AGEs Index tracking advanced glycation end products, basically showing you another diet and lifestyle tied to metabolic health.



You can also answer notifications and messages with AI-infused suggested replies, and there's a double-pinch gesture for easy hands-free navigation. Samsung Wallet works on both models, and you can pay seamlessly (if the service is available in your country, of course).



The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with some additional features on top of everything written above. The Watch Ultra is made of grade 4 titanium and has a wider operating range, from 500 meters below sea level, up to 9000 meters above sea. Which means you can climb mount Everest with the watch (and the help of some Sherpas, of course).



Battery and Charging Can't outsmart physics

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a pretty hefty 590mAh battery, and Samsung claims that it offers the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, with up to 100 hours in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving. This claim should be tested, and we expect a solid 24 hours to two days of normal use.



The regular Watch 7 comes with two different battery capacities, depending on the size. The smaller 40mm variant sports a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm Watch 7 has a 425mAh battery onboard. These models should last a full day, but again, we should do some testing to confirm. As it stands now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has the upper hand when it comes to battery life, as it has a larger battery while relying on the same chipset and screen.



Models and Prices

There are five models total, each of the Galaxy Watch 7 variants has a LTE or BT version, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in only one LTE variant.



The lowest you can go is the 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 7 , which is available for $299. The next step up will be the 44mm Bluetooth, which costs $329. Then we have the LTE variants of both sizes, respectively $349 and $379.



The Galaxy Watch Ultra has only one option, and it costs $649.





Voice Calls and Haptics

Both models come with microphones and loudspeakers onboard and support voice calls. You can use the LTE models independently, and the Bluetooth version acts like a proxy for your phone (or a Bluetooth headset).



