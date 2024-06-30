The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors





While there are obviously no new and previously unseen devices pictured here, these fresh Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images show the two upcoming foldables in completely unprecedented detail and unrivaled quality in a grand total of seven paint jobs (between the two).

Without further ado, we give you...

The Z Fold 6 in all its glory!





Have you ever seen something more beautiful than that pink-coated new book-style foldable? Granted, the shade probably could have been a little more vibrant, but we're guessing Samsung didn't want to risk crossing the invisible tackiness boundary.





The "silver shadow" hue, meanwhile, is admittedly a bit boring and instantly forgettable, but that's where the navy comes in, aiming to turn the heads of the people who may not be impressed by the visual qualities of the aforementioned pink colorway for... fairly obvious reasons.









Galaxy Z Fold 6 's redesigned rear-facing camera lenses like no previous leak, and the same goes for the sharper edges of that massive primary display creating an overall boxier look than that of the curvier Today's gloriously high-resolution renders naturally also put the spotlight on the's redesigned rear-facing camera lenses like no previous leak, and the same goes for the sharper edges of that massive primary display creating an overall boxier look than that of the curvier Z Fold 5





Ultimately, loving or hating this revised aesthetic will come down to everyone's personal tastes and sense of style, with the widely rumored Z Fold 6 specs meanwhile looking objectively repetitive and underwhelming:





7.6-inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2160 x 1856 pixel resolution;

6.3-inch secondary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and 2376 x 968 pixel resolution;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor;

for Galaxy processor; 12GB RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple rear-facing camera system;

4MP under-display camera;

10MP cover camera;

4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support;

153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions (folded);

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm dimensions (unfolded);

239 grams weight.

The Z Flip 6 is stunning in yellow, mint, blue, and silver





Very familiar. Almost completely unchanged compared to last year's Yes, this as-yet unannounced Android-powered clamshell looks familiar.familiar. Almost completely unchanged compared to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 . But is that really such a bad thing when said Z Flip 5 just so happens to be objectively one of the prettiest mobile devices in the world right now?





These "ev-leaked" new images offer a resounding "no" as an answer to that question, showing off an undeniably gorgeous modernized flip phone with a large and rounded primary foldable screen, large and decidedly handy cover display shaped like a good old fashioned folder, two revised rear-facing cameras with large rings around them, and an unchanged side-mounted fingerprint scanner.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Samsung have strayed from the Z Flip 5's general design language to produce an even sleeker and better-looking Galaxy Z Flip 6 ? Maybe, but sometimes it's wiser not to try to fix what ain't broken, and instead focus on offering the following spec sheet with quite a few meaningful upgrades over the



6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with 748 x 720 pixel resolution;

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions (unfolded);

85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded);

187 grams weight;

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39Ghz CPU clock speeds;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

256 and 512GB storage options;

4,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities.







