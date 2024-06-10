These Pixel Watch 3 renders sure look familiar, but Google may still have a surprise in store





What's new with the Pixel Watch 3?





Let's start with the obvious. The smartwatch rendered today by "Steve H.McFly", aka @OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91mobiles is circular and undeniably stylish, with an imperceptible bezel (at first glance), and a large centered rotating crown on the side.





Pixel Watch 3 differentiate itself from the extremely familiar. There are no other physical buttons in sight, which will certainly help thedifferentiate itself from the Galaxy Watch Ultra (for better or for worse), while the back panel includes a sensor array that looksfamiliar.









Of course, if you look closely at this bad boy's display, you're guaranteed to notice that there's actually plenty of "dead space" around it, as was the case on the Pixel Watch 2 . The similarities between the Pixel Watch 3 and its predecessor continue with a reportedly identical 1.2-inch screen size, but the overall product dimensions are actually not the same... if this fresh leak materializes to the letter (and all numbers).





Pixel Watch 2 Yes, it appears that Google 's upcoming Wear OS flagship will measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, with thecurrently standing at 41 x 41 x 12.3mm. While the changes made to the former two measurements are unlikely to be noticed by many regular users, that thicker frame could well bother some people.





Unless Big G puts the extra bulk to good use to increase the battery capacity and enhance the real-world battery endurance figures of its smartwatch in 2024, which would definitely be a more than welcomed change. Unfortunately, the only existing rumor on this matter suggests a modest bump from 304 to 307mAh that's unlikely to translate into an actual battery life improvement... by itself.

Will there be another Pixel Watch 3 model?

















This "Pixel Watch 3 Pro" super-flagship is naturally wrapped in complete mystery, although it's fairly easy to guess its case size could jump from 41 to 44 or 45mm and the screen diagonal from 1.2 to 1.4 or 1.5 inches.





best smartwatch in the world. The larger of Samsung's two current-gen Galaxy Watch 6 models, mind you, comes with a 44mm case and gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, so it's pretty clear that Google needs to offer a little more variety this year to better compete against its biggest rivals for the title ofin the world.



Recommended Stories

Pixel Watch 3 Pro variant could feature a heftier battery than today's leaked 41mm Pixel Watch 3 , and with the help of a new processor, the Pixel Watch 2 's rather modest autonomy between charges may also be improved with these otherwise mysterious sequels. Naturally, the biggest rival remains Apple, with the Series 9 coming in 41 and 45mm case sizes sporting huge 1.69 and 1.9-inch (rectangular) displays. In addition to more screen real estate, aPro variant could feature a heftier battery than today's leaked 41mm, and with the help of a new processor, the's rather modest autonomy between charges may also be improved with these otherwise mysterious sequels.





All the other specs and features (including the make and model of this new processor) are sadly still under wraps, leaving us hoping that the Pixel Watch 3 will bring more upgrades on the inside than on the outside without much concrete proof.