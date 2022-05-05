One Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model and two non-Pros are decidedly on the horizon





Based on the latest global market report , as well as the chaebol's own Q1 2022 financial roundup , we can assume last year's Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic generated pretty robust sales numbers, which in turn should produce a decent level of pre-launch excitement for the Galaxy Watch 5 family.





Rumored to include three members at least once before, this is getting some very interesting codenames today hinting at a key focus area. Perhaps more importantly, it's now essentially etched in stone that the undoubtedly health-centered "Heart", aka Galaxy Watch 5, will come in three different versions.





Judging by said codenames, however, that might not represent an expansion over the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, with the "Heart-S" and "Heart-L" likely to correspond to direct sequels of the former's 40 and 44mm models while a single "Heart-Pro" may follow in the footsteps of 2021's small and large Classic.





Despite this new GalaxyClub reveal , the oft-reliable folks over at SamMobile are still not ready to give up the possibility of the "Galaxy Watch 5 Pro" ultimately going official under the Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra label.









We're currently expecting a massive 572mAh cell to reside under this bad boy's hood, up from the 361mAh battery capacity of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That almost definitely means the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (or Ultra) will opt for an "L" size of its own, although if that's a problem, you'll be happy to know the non-Pro models are also tipped to (slightly) improve the endurance between charges of their forerunners.





We're talking a 276mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 5 "S" , for instance, compared to the 247mAh juicer of the 40mm non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 , which is itself capable of keeping the lights on for a day or so of "normal" use.