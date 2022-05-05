 One Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model and two non-Pros are decidedly on the horizon - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

One Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model and two non-Pros are decidedly on the horizon

Samsung Wearables Wear
Adrian Diaconescu
1
One Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model and two non-Pros are decidedly on the horizon
While the flexible and (not very) mysterious Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 mobile powerhouses are (understandably) already hogging the spotlight well in advance of Samsung's next big Unpacked event, there's clearly also a good chance the company will look to unveil a new smartwatch or two (or three) at some point in August.

Based on the latest global market report, as well as the chaebol's own Q1 2022 financial roundup, we can assume last year's Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic generated pretty robust sales numbers, which in turn should produce a decent level of pre-launch excitement for the Galaxy Watch 5 family.

Rumored to include three members at least once before, this is getting some very interesting codenames today hinting at a key focus area. Perhaps more importantly, it's now essentially etched in stone that the undoubtedly health-centered "Heart", aka Galaxy Watch 5, will come in three different versions.

Judging by said codenames, however, that might not represent an expansion over the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, with the "Heart-S" and "Heart-L" likely to correspond to direct sequels of the former's 40 and 44mm models while a single "Heart-Pro" may follow in the footsteps of 2021's small and large Classic.

Despite this new GalaxyClub reveal, the oft-reliable folks over at SamMobile are still not ready to give up the possibility of the "Galaxy Watch 5 Pro" ultimately going official under the Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra label.

Whichever of those two names will commercially materialize in the summer, you can be certain this ultra-high-end Apple Watch Series 8 rival aims to bring serious battery life upgrades to the table compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

We're currently expecting a massive 572mAh cell to reside under this bad boy's hood, up from the 361mAh battery capacity of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That almost definitely means the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (or Ultra) will opt for an "L" size of its own, although if that's a problem, you'll be happy to know the non-Pro models are also tipped to (slightly) improve the endurance between charges of their forerunners.

We're talking a 276mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 5 "S", for instance, compared to the 247mAh juicer of the 40mm non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4, which is itself capable of keeping the lights on for a day or so of "normal" use.
Story Timeline
6 stories
05 May, 2022
One Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model and two non-Pros are decidedly on the horizon
22 Apr, 2022
Samsung going for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro moniker as 'Classic' no longer in fashion
08 Apr, 2022
Samsung might offer a third model in its Galaxy Watch 5 series
31 Mar, 2022
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
14 Mar, 2022
New leak reveals possible Galaxy Watch 5 battery
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Internet’s latest release focuses on privacy and security
Samsung Internet’s latest release focuses on privacy and security
Google steps up their VR game and acquires Raxium, a MicroLED startup
Google steps up their VR game and acquires Raxium, a MicroLED startup
Best Sky Mobile phone deals (April 2022)
Best Sky Mobile phone deals (April 2022)
Verizon has Apple's 5G iPhone SE on sale for the low price of $0 (no trade-in)
Verizon has Apple's 5G iPhone SE on sale for the low price of $0 (no trade-in)
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
Best phone deals at Affordable Mobiles in May 2022
Best phone deals at Affordable Mobiles in May 2022

Popular stories

Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless