Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung might offer a third model in its Galaxy Watch 5 series

Preslav Mladenov
By
A new rumor has begun circulating the web, suggesting that Samsung is working on a third version of its upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series. According to SamMobile's sources, The Korean company could offer a "Pro" model in its next Galaxy Watch lineup. Another model of the Galaxy Watch 5 is a big thing because, up until now, Samsung has always released only two watch flavors in the Galaxy series.

There isn't much information available about this rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro other than the model number SM-R925 and that it could have a 572 mAh battery. The battery capacity appears on a Korean certification website, but there is no solid proof that it will be the one powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

If the rumors about the battery are true, though, and Samsung indeed puts it in the supposed Pro version, this will make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro the device with the biggest battery in the lineup yet. Keep in mind that, according to SamMobile's sources, it's not 100% certain that Samsung will release the Pro version of its Galaxy Watch 5 series, so don't get your hopes up just yet.

Either way, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Classic will come with a bigger battery than their predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. As we previously reported, the Galaxy Watch 5 would probably come with a 276mAh battery, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Classic would have a 397mAh cell.

So, if you’re not satisfied by the battery life of your Galaxy Watch 4, there is a ray of hope that Samsung might’ve addressed the issue in the Galaxy Watch 5 series

