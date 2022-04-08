Samsung might offer a third model in its Galaxy Watch 5 series

Samsung might offer a third model in its Galaxy Watch 5 series1
There isn't much information available about this rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro other than the model number SM-R925 and that it could have a 572 mAh battery. The battery capacity appears on a Korean certification website, but there is no solid proof that it will be the one powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
If the rumors about the battery are true, though, and Samsung indeed puts it in the supposed Pro version, this will make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro the device with the biggest battery in the lineup yet. Keep in mind that, according to SamMobile's sources, it's not 100% certain that Samsung will release the Pro version of its Galaxy Watch 5 series, so don't get your hopes up just yet.
Either way, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Classic will come with a bigger battery than their predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. As we previously reported, the Galaxy Watch 5 would probably come with a 276mAh battery, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Classic would have a 397mAh cell.
So, if you’re not satisfied by the battery life of your Galaxy Watch 4, there is a ray of hope that Samsung might’ve addressed the issue in the Galaxy Watch 5 series
