More details of the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Wi-Fi versions surface in FCC listing
Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Wi-Fi versions launch is getting closer
MySmartPrice now reports both variants of the Watch 4, connectivity-wise, have been spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission)’s website, sporting model numbers SM-R880 for the Wi-Fi only variant, and SM-885U for the LTE one. The LTE bands of the latter are also listed in the documentation.
In the certification, there’s a mention of a wireless charger, which seems to corroborate recent leaks about the 5W wireless charging support of the Galaxy Watch 4. When a new device obtains FCC certification, that usually means its release is getting very close now.
We can see on the FCC listing a list of accessories the Watch 4 was testing with, which most probably means the smartwatch will support them.
Other Galaxy Watch 4 leaks and expectations
Recently, a leak detailed the Watch 4’s battery, while earlier, we have heard that the long-rumored blood glucose monitoring feature will most probably not make the final cut. The Watch 4 is expected to rock a new operating system, instead of Samsung’s Tizen, which’s a mix between Google’s Wear OS and Tizen, and will make possible the faster launching of apps and a wider variety of supported apps on the Watch.
We also expect the Watch 4 to come in two sizes: a 42 and a 46mm one, instead of its predecessors 41 and 45mm ones.
On top of that, an improved 5nm chipset is expected to power the smartwatch, which should improve battery life and performance. Recently, reputable industry insider Max Weinbach has stated the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will most probably be announced on Tuesday, August 3. Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech has stated earlier that the smartwatches will hit the shelves Wednesday, August 11.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaks (9 updates)
-
Now reading
14 June More details of the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Wi-Fi versions surface in FCC listing
-
11 June Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates
-
9 June Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter
-
9 June Samsung may actually tease the new smartwatch OS of the Watch 4 and Active 4 during MWC 2021
-
6 May Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes