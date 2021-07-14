Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4

Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 40
Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked on Amazon
The photos here below have appeared on Amazon.ca, showcasing the design of the yet-unannounced Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Galaxy Watch 4 40mm
The Galaxy Watch 4 is what appears to be the successor of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It is offered in two version, according to Amazon: 44 and 40 mm, and has metal housings made of aluminum in the cheapest variants. The larger model's battery is reportedly 361mAh, while the smaller one, 247mAh.
This one is the bigger version of the successor of the Active 2, and its screen size is 1.36 inches, while the features it will have, according to Amazon, are the following: Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Silver Aluminum
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm
In terms of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it is listed in 46 and 42mm variants, and will be the successor of the premium Galaxy Watch 3. The Classic version has the same display and battery, but is slightly larger with a diameter of 46 or 42 mm. It will reportedly have a rotating bezel.
Check out this screenshot of the information Amazon Canada has listed for the 46mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm
This one is with stainless steel case which measures 1,19 inches. Its band is in a white color, and the following sport features are listed on Amazon: Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.
All the models will come in either WLAN and Bluetooth variants, or LTE-capable ones.
In terms of pricing, keep in mind these prices are for Amazon Canada, meaning they are in Canadian dollars. The cheapest smartwatch of the series, the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at 309.85 Canadian dollars. The larger Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth version is listed for 346.82 Canadian dollars, and according to Amazon, it will be released on August 27. The same release is listed for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well: August 27.
As for the prices of the premium smartwatch, its 46mm version will be priced at 463.88 Canadian dollars, while the 42mm version was listed at 427.73 Canadian dollars.
What else is there to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?
So far, we know that both smartwatches will run One UI Watch, which was announced by Samsung last month, and it is basically an One UI skin on top of Google's Wear OS, replacing Tizen.
With One UI Watch, apps will automatically be added to the Galaxy Watch when a user downloads the main app on their smartphone (if the app has a Watch-compatible version, that is). Another feature is synced blocked contacts support – so if you block someone on your Galaxy Watch, this person will be blocked on your phone as well. On top of that, the new OS interface has Google Play support, so you will gain access to a lot more apps and watch faces than ever before.
Google has also stated that thanks to the two teams' collaboration efforts, apps will start up to 30% faster on the latest chipsets with smooth animations and motion.
We expect to see the official unveiling of the Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic alongside Samsung's foldables: Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, possibly on August 11.