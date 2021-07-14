Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 is what appears to be the successor of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It is offered in two version, according to Amazon: 44 and 40 mm, and has metal housings made of aluminum in the cheapest variants. The larger model's battery is reportedly 361mAh, while the smaller one, 247mAh.

This one is the bigger version of the successor of the Active 2, and its screen size is 1.36 inches, while the features it will have, according to Amazon, are the following: Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm





In terms of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it is listed in 46 and 42mm variants, and will be the successor of the premium Galaxy Watch 3. The Classic version has the same display and battery, but is slightly larger with a diameter of 46 or 42 mm. It will reportedly have a rotating bezel.







Check out this screenshot of the information Amazon Canada has listed for the 46mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.







Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm





This one is with stainless steel case which measures 1,19 inches. Its band is in a white color, and the following sport features are listed on Amazon: Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.







All the models will come in either WLAN and Bluetooth variants, or LTE-capable ones.









In terms of pricing, keep in mind these prices are for Amazon Canada, meaning they are in Canadian dollars . The cheapest smartwatch of the series, the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at 309.85 Canadian dollars. The larger Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth version is listed for 346.82 Canadian dollars, and according to Amazon, it will be released on August 27. The same release is listed for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well: August 27.







As for the prices of the premium smartwatch, its 46mm version will be priced at 463.88 Canadian dollars, while the 42mm version was listed at 427.73 Canadian dollars.





