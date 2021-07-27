Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung Wearables

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic teaser videos leaked on Twitter

Iskra Petrova
By
0
There are more or less two weeks until Samsung's highly-anticipated Unpacked Event on August 11, where we expect the company will unveil the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3, and the two smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Now, SamMobile has released teaser videos for the upcoming smartwatches, thanks to an unnamed tipster.

The two videos released by SamMobile on Twitter show glimpses of One UI Watch


There are two videos of the upcoming smartwatches: one for the Watch 4, which will be the Active 2's successor, and one for the more premium, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the successor of last year's Galaxy Watch 3. Check them out:



So far we know the two smartwatches will be unveiled on August 11, alongside the two foldables by the South-Korea based tech giant. Both smartwatches are expected to rock great fitness and health monitoring features, such as Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitoring.

As far as the OS, both smartwatches will ditch Tizen for the new One UI Watch, a skin on top of Google's Wear OS, which assures a wider app variety, overall faster app loading.

As per a recent leak by Amazon Canada, both smartwatches are expected to hit the shelves on August 27, and their prices have been revealed in CAD as following: the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at 309.85 CAD, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's 42mm version at 427.73 CAD.

