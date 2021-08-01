Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Real-life Galaxy Watch 4 Classic images show the new One UI Watch interface

Anam Hamid
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung's forthcoming high-end smartwatch that you may recognize from an official video, leaked images, or premature retail listing, has popped up on the internet again today. It's two real-life images this time around, which were first posted by 91Mobiles as exclusives, but leaker Max Weinbach was considerate enough to post cleaner versions without a watermark.

We get a good look at the front of the rumored black and silver versions. As rumors and leaked images have implied, the watch will have a rotating bezel and two physical buttons on the right. The pictures that have surfaced today also show leather straps.

At this stage in the leak cycle where we have seen plenty of design leaks already, a detailed look at Samsung and Google's new smartwatch operating system would have been appreciated more, but that's not to say we are complaining.



The hands-on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic pictures do show a glimpse of the new platform. Per Weinbach, Samsung's One UI Watch skin for Wear OS 3 looks a lot like Tizen.

In addition to the color variants shown in the pictures, the wearable will also be available in the color white and you will be able to choose between stainless steel and aluminum cases and at least two sizes: 42m and 46mm.

Underneath will be the new Exynos W920 chip and on the features front we can expect body composition analysis, sleep monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. In short, it sure seems to have all the elements of a top smartwatch

An Amazon listing has revealed that the 42mm model will cost 427.73 CAD (~$343) and the 46mm version will go for 463.88 CAD (~$372). It will be formally announced on August 11 alongside another watch, new foldable phones, and earbuds.

