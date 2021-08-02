Leak indicates Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic are basically the same watch with different exteriors



If you have been keeping up with the rumors surrounding Samsung's new watches, this report may not interest you, but it does contain some new tidbits.



Most importantly, it says something that you might have suspected earlier but hasn't been explicitly mentioned before: the Most importantly, it says something that you might have suspected earlier but hasn't been explicitly mentioned before: the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are basically the same watches and the latter's rotating bezel is perhaps the only key differentiating factor.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic complete specs





Both watches will allegedly be underpinned by the new Exynos W920 chip which will be considerably more powerful than the Exynos 9110 that fuels the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2, and Watch 3.



It will be mated with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The watches will run One UI Watch over Google and Samsung's new smartwatch operating system. Hands-on images have already shown a It will be mated with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The watches will run One UI Watch over Google and Samsung's new smartwatch operating system. Hands-on images have already shown a glimpse of the new platform



Notable connectivity specs include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, WLAN Notable connectivity specs include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, WLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, and optional 4G LTE. Google and Samsung Pay will be supported.



The Watch 4 will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and the Classic will come in 42mm and 46mm variants. The choice of case materials includes aluminum and stainless steel.



All models will feature a SuperAMOLED panel with a resolution of 450 x 450 and Gorilla Glass DX. Sizes will be different though. The 40mm Watch 4 and the 42mm Watch 4 Classic will come with a 1.19-inches screen and the bigger models will have a 1.36-inches panel.



The smaller Watch 4 and Classic variants will pack a 247mAh cell and the 44mm Watch 4 and 46mm Classic will be equipped with a 361mAh battery. One charge will apparently last you up to seven days.



The watches seemingly have IP68 certification and are waterproof up to 5 ATM. They also meet the MIL-STD-810G military standard.



As was reported before, the watches will likely have sensors for blood oxygen, heart rate, and electrocardiogram (EKG). They will also be capable of sleep tracking and fall detection and will be able to track over 40 sports activities, some of which will be recognized automatically.



Samsung's new wearables will also reportedly have a Samsung's new wearables will also reportedly have a BIA (Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis) sensor for measuring body fat composition. Per today's report, the watches require 15 seconds to analyze body composition.



According to an According to an Amazon Canada listing , the 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 will retail for 309.85 CAD (~$248), and the 42mm Classic will be priced at 427.73 CAD (~$343). Per Twitter leaker Snoopy , the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start at $349 in the US.





The alleged price difference implies there might be a Classic-exclusive feature that hasn't leaked so far.



The watches will go on sale on August 27 apparently, after their unveiling on August 11. They surely have a shot at becoming one of the

The watches will go on sale on August 27 apparently, after their unveiling on August 11. They surely have a shot at becoming one of the best 2021 smartwatches