Galaxy Watch 4 battery size and charging have been leaked online
The upcoming and yet-unannounced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been spotted in a certification website and more precisely, the SGS Fimko website, reports 91Mobiles. The watch carries model numbers SM-R865F and SM-R860. The listing states the model will have a 247mAh battery cell.
The upcoming Watch 4 will reportedly sport a 247mAh battery and 5W charging
The certification reveals that the Galaxy Watch 4 will have a 247mAh battery, which is technically the same as its predecessor’s (the 41mm one) battery size. On top of that, the new smartwatch will reportedly have 5W charging. Here, the info we are talking about is most likely in regards to the smaller, 42mm sized Watch 4.
Little else is known about the Watch 4 at this moment, apart from the OS, a new OS: a mixture between Google’s WearOS and Samsung’s Tizen. We have also heard the upcoming smartwatch may support non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, among other features. The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come in two sizes: a 42mm and a 46mm one.
Earlier, reputable leakers have said the Watch 4’s release date is expected to happen in the summer, at the same time as the release of the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. However, no exact date is known at the moment.