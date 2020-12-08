iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Samsung Android Deals Tizen Wearables Audio

Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 08, 2020, 6:37 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together
Just because the holiday shopping season is nearly over and Samsung's next big product launch is almost certainly right around the corner, that doesn't mean you need to give up on your hunt for the perfect Galaxy Christmas bargain.

After all, it's still raining snowing awesome deals on high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S20 series, great smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2, and top AirPods rivals like the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live.

The latest special offer we want to bring to your attention today allows you to save a whopping 150 bucks on your favorite GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model by purchasing that excellent Android and iOS-compatible timepiece alongside a pair of long-lasting Galaxy Buds+... or vice versa.

The Buds+ just so happen to be typically priced at $149.99, so another way you can look at this solid bundle deal is that Galaxy Watch 3 buyers stand to score the early 2020-released true wireless earbuds for free. Of course, due to the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro reportedly inching close, these "outdated" little headphones are regularly available at deeply discounted prices nowadays in both brand-new and refurbished condition.

Still, it's impossible to deny the appeal of this combined $150 discount, especially when you consider the fact the Galaxy Watch 3 is once again up for grabs at its $399 and up list price after a number of recent solo deals. Furthermore, while everyone expects Samsung to unveil its best true wireless earbuds yet together with the Galaxy S21 family in early 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly a long time away.

The nice thing about Amazon's Galaxy Watch 3/Galaxy Buds+ combo promo is that you can choose between two colors for the former product and a grand total of four hues as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, both the 41 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 3 sizes can be paired with your preferred Buds+ paint job at $150 off list right now.

Needless to highlight the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the world's best all-around wearable devices, providing stiff competition for the market-leading Apple Watch Series 6, while the Galaxy Buds+ come with outstanding sound quality and stellar battery life, arguably offsetting the lack of active noise cancellation technology.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together
Popular stories
Best Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile and others
Popular stories
Expires in - 16h 28minThe awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at an exceptionally low price
Popular stories
Lenovo Smart Display 10 is half off before Christmas
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE before Christmas
Popular stories
The best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Cyber Monday deal is back for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless