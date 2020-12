Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







The latest special offer we want to bring to your attention today allows you to save a whopping 150 bucks on your favorite GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model by purchasing that excellent Android and iOS-compatible timepiece alongside a pair of long-lasting Galaxy Buds+... or vice versa.



The Buds+ just so happen to be typically priced at $149.99, so another way you can look at this solid bundle deal is that Galaxy Watch 3 buyers stand to score The Buds+ just so happen to be typically priced at $149.99, so another way you can look at this solid bundle deal is that Galaxy Watch 3 buyers stand to score the early 2020-released true wireless earbuds for free. Of course, due to the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro reportedly inching close, these "outdated" little headphones are regularly available at deeply discounted prices nowadays in both brand-new and refurbished condition



Still, it's impossible to deny the appeal of this combined $150 discount, especially when you consider the fact the Galaxy Watch 3 is once again up for grabs at its $399 and up list price after a number of Still, it's impossible to deny the appeal of this combined $150 discount, especially when you consider the fact the Galaxy Watch 3 is once again up for grabs at its $399 and up list price after a number of recent solo deals . Furthermore, while everyone expects Samsung to unveil its best true wireless earbuds yet together with the Galaxy S21 family in early 2021 , the Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly a long time away.



The nice thing about Amazon's Galaxy Watch 3/Galaxy Buds+ combo promo is that you can choose between two colors for the former product and a grand total of four hues as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, both the 41 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 3 sizes can be paired with your preferred Buds+ paint job at $150 off list right now.



Needless to highlight the Needless to highlight the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the world's best all-around wearable devices, providing stiff competition for the market-leading Apple Watch Series 6, while the Galaxy Buds+ come with outstanding sound quality and stellar battery life, arguably offsetting the lack of active noise cancellation technology.

Just because the holiday shopping season is nearly over and Samsung's next big product launch is almost certainly right around the corner, that doesn't mean you need to give up on your hunt for the perfect Galaxy Christmas bargain.