Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The latest special offer we want to bring to your attention today allows you to save a whopping 150 bucks on your favorite GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model by purchasing that excellent Android and iOS-compatible timepiece alongside a pair of long-lasting Galaxy Buds+... or vice versa.
The Buds+ just so happen to be typically priced at $149.99, so another way you can look at this solid bundle deal is that Galaxy Watch 3 buyers stand to score the early 2020-released true wireless earbuds for free. Of course, due to the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro reportedly inching close, these "outdated" little headphones are regularly available at deeply discounted prices nowadays in both brand-new and refurbished condition.
Still, it's impossible to deny the appeal of this combined $150 discount, especially when you consider the fact the Galaxy Watch 3 is once again up for grabs at its $399 and up list price after a number of recent solo deals. Furthermore, while everyone expects Samsung to unveil its best true wireless earbuds yet together with the Galaxy S21 family in early 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly a long time away.
The nice thing about Amazon's Galaxy Watch 3/Galaxy Buds+ combo promo is that you can choose between two colors for the former product and a grand total of four hues as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, both the 41 and 44mm Galaxy Watch 3 sizes can be paired with your preferred Buds+ paint job at $150 off list right now.
Needless to highlight the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the world's best all-around wearable devices, providing stiff competition for the market-leading Apple Watch Series 6, while the Galaxy Buds+ come with outstanding sound quality and stellar battery life, arguably offsetting the lack of active noise cancellation technology.