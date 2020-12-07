iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

The best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Cyber Monday deal is back for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 07, 2020, 6:29 AM
The best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Cyber Monday deal is back for a limited time
Samsung took a pretty big risk with the unorthodox design of the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live, especially after the rave reviews garnered by the much more conventional-looking Galaxy Buds+, but all in all, the kidney bean-inspired gamble appears to have paid off.

That being said, the Galaxy Buds Pro are widely expected to bring the best of both worlds together before long, reportedly pairing the ANC technology of the Buds Live with a "safe" design while also aiming to further improve the already impressive sound quality of Samsung's existing "hearables."

It's hard to imagine why anyone would still be interested in picking up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live once the Buds Pro enter the picture... unless, of course, the $169.99 list price will be drastically reduced come February. That's obviously a definite possibility, and in fact, you don't even need to wait that long to save a cool 60 bucks.

Yes, Woot is yet again selling a pair of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Buds Live for a measly $109.99 with a 90-day warranty included. That latter part is... not ideal, but it might be worth the sacrifice given that Amazon, for instance, is currently charging an extra $20 for the same exact product in your choice of two paint jobs backed by a full 1-year warranty.

Keep in mind that Amazon just so happens to own Woot, and if you hurry, you can get any one of a grand total of five color options at the aforementioned $110 price. Namely, black, bronze, white, blue, or red.

This killer new deal is actually not new at all, by the way, returning after a limited Cyber Monday debut last week. Technically, the $60 discount should stick around a little longer this time, but naturally, that will largely depend on the supply and demand situation. And yes, in case you're wondering, you will certainly receive these affordable bad boys "by Christmas" if you order them right now.

