Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece normally starts at $399.99 in a 41mm size and two color options, but no matter what hue, size, or connectivity variant you prefer, you can save a cool hundred bucks for an undoubtedly limited time now. Yes, the price cut applies to both Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled models, as well as the luxury Titanium edition released stateside just a couple of months ago.
The "standard" Galaxy Watch 3, mind you, made its commercial debut back in August, beating the Apple Watch Series 6 to stores with a fairly similar list of features. At long last, Samsung activated the ECG monitoring functionality in September, which means this bad boy can now save your life in addition to simply making it better by keeping an eye on your workouts, sleep quality, and heart rate.
Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's hard not to look at this circular jewel and feel it is prettier and more stylish than its top Apple-made rival. That Titanium variant is also as robust as they come, and it won't even break the bank, typically fetching $599.99 and currently going for $100 less than that, which equates to a solid 17 percent discount.
The Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably better-looking than Samsung's sportier Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well, not to mention that it brings back the beloved and extremely handy physical rotating bezel in a slimmer than ever package.