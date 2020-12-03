Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's right, the Android and iOS-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be purchased for $100 less than usual on Amazon at the time of this writing, down 40 bucks from the already awesome price charged pretty much nationwide on both November 27 and 30.



The Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece normally starts at $399.99 in a 41mm size and two color options, but no matter what hue, size, or connectivity variant you prefer, you can save a cool hundred bucks for an undoubtedly limited time now. Yes, the price cut applies to both Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled models, as well as The Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece normally starts at $399.99 in a 41mm size and two color options, but no matter what hue, size, or connectivity variant you prefer, you can save a cool hundred bucks for an undoubtedly limited time now. Yes, the price cut applies to both Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled models, as well as the luxury Titanium edition released stateside just a couple of months ago.



Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's hard not to look at this circular jewel and feel it is prettier and more stylish than its top Apple-made rival. That Titanium variant is also as robust as they come, and it won't even break the bank, typically fetching $599.99 and currently going for $100 less than that, which equates to a solid 17 percent discount.