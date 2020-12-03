iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 03, 2020, 5:31 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount
Well, this is highly unusual. Just a few days after all the major US retailers brought their Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities to an end, one of the world's greatest smartwatches is on sale yet again, scoring even heftier discounts than anytime in the last week or so.

That's right, the Android and iOS-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be purchased for $100 less than usual on Amazon at the time of this writing, down 40 bucks from the already awesome price charged pretty much nationwide on both November 27 and 30.

The Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece normally starts at $399.99 in a 41mm size and two color options, but no matter what hue, size, or connectivity variant you prefer, you can save a cool hundred bucks for an undoubtedly limited time now. Yes, the price cut applies to both Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled models, as well as the luxury Titanium edition released stateside just a couple of months ago.

The "standard" Galaxy Watch 3, mind you, made its commercial debut back in August, beating the Apple Watch Series 6 to stores with a fairly similar list of features. At long last, Samsung activated the ECG monitoring functionality in September, which means this bad boy can now save your life in addition to simply making it better by keeping an eye on your workouts, sleep quality, and heart rate.

Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's hard not to look at this circular jewel and feel it is prettier and more stylish than its top Apple-made rival. That Titanium variant is also as robust as they come, and it won't even break the bank, typically fetching $599.99 and currently going for $100 less than that, which equates to a solid 17 percent discount.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably better-looking than Samsung's sportier Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well, not to mention that it brings back the beloved and extremely handy physical rotating bezel in a slimmer than ever package. 

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 13hHere's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)
Popular stories
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount
Popular stories
Harman Kardon's exquisite smart speaker is 70% off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever after Cyber Monday
Popular stories
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds drop to a new low price
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 13hApple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless